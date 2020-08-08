Kanye West Demanding Kim Kardashian To Choose Between Him Or 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'?

Is Kanye West giving his wife, Kim Kardashian an ultimatum? A tabloid claims the rapper is making his wife choose between him or appearing on her reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
Kanye West has been in the news consistently for the past few weeks. The rapper is not only announced he’s running for President but he’s also taken to Twitter to rant about personal topics. Shockingly, the hip-hop mogul claimed he’s been trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian, for awhile. Following this, Kardashian was seen reuniting with her husband in Wyoming. The beauty mogul was pictured in tears while talking to her husband, and while many assumed this was the couple trying to reconcile their issues, Life & Style purports something different.
The tabloid asserts when Kardashian met with West, the artist demanded his wife make a choice. A supposed source tells the publication, “When they met up in Wyoming, he put his foot down and told Kim to choose between him and TV.” The so-called insider continues, “It was an ultimatum Kim wasn’t expecting.” The magazine further contends that it’s no secret West dislikes Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The dubious source alleges West thinks the show is “shallow and pointless” and feels “his wife can do better.”
The suspicious source adds West is refusing to go back to Los Angeles because the feels it’s filled with “wannabees.” This, the outlet maintains, has left the couple at a standstill, because Kardashian’s family and friends still reside in California, and “she doesn’t want to live in the middle of nowhere.” “Kanye is standing his ground,” the unnamed source snitches, adding, the rapper “has spoken to lawyers” about the possibility of divorce. “Kim always saw herself as the one in control and now the roles are reversed,” concludes the sketchy insider.
Despite what this unnamed and untraceable source claims, the story isn’t true. West isn’t giving his wife an ultimatum and making her choose between him and her career. A rep for Kardashian has denied the story. Additionally, the reality star has shown her unwavering support for her husband. We’re certain it’s been hard on Kardashian to have to stand by her husband during this time, nonetheless, the reality star has made it clear she isn’t going anywhere.
Plus, this isn’t the first time Life & Style made an incorrect report about the spouses. Three months ago, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable tabloid for alleging West moved to Wyoming intending to leave Kardashian behind. The outlet proclaimed West was “fed up” with his wife and wanted to permanently relocate to Wyoming, “with or without her.” The publication’s premise was poorly timed. Gossip Cop pointed out Kardashian had just shared photos of herself with West and their daughter, North when this phony story came out.
Last December, we exposed the publication for inaccurately stating West wanted Kardashian’s entire fortune and full custody amid their “divorce” battle. A so-called source alleged the couple’s supposed divorce battle was turning nasty because West had become unpredictable and erratic. Gossip Cop had learned the story was made-up. The two were never involved in a divorce battle. We dismissed the bogus article when it came out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.