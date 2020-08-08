Kanye West Demanding Kim Kardashian To Choose Between Him Or 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'?

Kanye West's Current Dilemmas

Kanye West has been in the news consistently for the past few weeks. The rapper is not only announced he’s running for President but he’s also taken to Twitter to rant about personal topics. Shockingly, the hip-hop mogul claimed he’s been trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian, for awhile. Following this, Kardashian was seen reuniting with her husband in Wyoming. The beauty mogul was pictured in tears while talking to her husband, and while many assumed this was the couple trying to reconcile their issues, Life & Style purports something different.