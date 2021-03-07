Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Kanye West Taking Back ‘$50 Million’ In Gifts From Kim Kardashian In Divorce?

G
Griffin Matis
1:00 pm, March 7, 2021
Kim Kardashian in a blue dress with Kanye West in a suit
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have both built up massive empires worth countless millions, and with their recently filed divorce, their battle over finances could get ugly. A new report says that West is taking revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s jewelry collection. Here’s what’s going on.

Kanye West’s Revenge Plot

“Battle Over Kim’s $50M In Jewels!” declares Life & Style. The outlet reports that years of birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries have resulted in Kardashian building up a $50 million collection of jewelry purely from West’s gifts — and now he’s apparently got his eye on what he thinks is rightly his. “He’s bitter and wants revenge,” a source reveals. “So Kanye has been going around town trying to sell off her jewelry! It’s petty.”

The tipster says that since Kardashian’s original engagement ring only cost a staggering $1.5 million, each piece would be worth a fight. “Yes, legal fees are costing a fortune in the divorce, but it’s not like he needs the money,” they add. “He’s discussed pawning some of the pieces for half price.” Kardashian, on the other hand, “hit the roof when she heard” about the plot. “Even though she doesn’t wear a lot of her bling, it’s the principle,” the source says. “She wanted to keep it all as family heirlooms, to pass down to their four kids. He’s crossed a line this time and Kim won’t stand for it.”

What’s Going On With Kim Kardashian’s Divorce

There’s one big problem with this story. It’s already been reported by far more trustworthy outlets that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had solid prenuptial agreements that neither are contesting. Not only does that mean that the battle over individual jewelry pieces won’t happen, it means that the wild legal costs aren’t coming into play either.

While West is no stranger to controversy, it seems ridiculous to paint him as someone more interested in scorning the mother of his children than securing his kids’ inheritance. The tabloid’s logic just doesn’t add up with West’s clear dedication to his children. The only thing in the divorce that remains to be sorted out is the custody agreement, but both stars are reportedly looking to share custody and co-parent the children.

This is just a recycled and incorrect narrative from an older issue of Life & Style. Way back in 2019, the tabloid claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were battling over their shared fortune in a brutal divorce that never happened. Earlier this year, the outlet argued that Kardashian was already hooking up with an NFL player in an outright bogus article. Time and time again, this tabloid has gotten it wrong when it comes to the former couple, and it’s continued that trend with this made-up jewelry fight.

