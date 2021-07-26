Kanye West ‘Slams’ Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian For ‘Flashing’ At The Vatican?

Kim Kardashian made headlines earlier this month when she wore a sheer, off-the-shoulder white lace dress with hip cutouts to the Vatican. According to one tabloid, her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West was furious with her fashion choice. Gossip Cop investigates.

Does West Think Kardashian’s Dress Was Too Vain For The Vatican?

It’s not a secret West has gotten more religious over the last couple of years, hosting Sunday services complete with a gospel choir. It’s for that reason, the Globe claims the rapper was apparently appalled by Kardashian’s attire while traveling around the Vatican.“Kanye can’t believe she’d turn up to the Catholic Church’s headquarters in such tacky attire, even if she covered it up with a coat. He sees it as a vindication she’s trashy and beneath his ethical and spiritual standards,” an unnamed insider said.

His ex talked openly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that West would often style her and pick her outfits while they were together. The magazine purports that her “racy” outfit worn to religious sites, such as the Sistine Chapel crossed a line for West. “Kim can excuse herself all she wants, but as far as Kanye’s concerned these aren’t the types of rules you can fudge or mess around with. Kanye’s believed for most of his life it’s his duty to speak up on behalf of God and he maintains the marriage started to fall apart because Kim was too extreme for him,” the source spilled, before mentioning his rumored new girlfriend, model Irina Shayk is the opposite. “One of the big things he likes about Irina is how classy and conservative she is by comparison.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

So if Gossip Cop has learned anything about Kanye West, it’s that if he has a problem with something, you will know about it. From his rant on Saturday Night Live to his numerous Twitter rants, West lets his opinions be known. If he really had a problem with Kim Kardashian’s attire, we would most likely hear about it. The Vatican didn’t even say anything because technically, she followed the dress code. Also, Shayk has worn revealing clothing in some of her photoshoots just like Kardashian has. Let’s not put two women against each other.

Wrong Before

The Globe has a history of reporting false news about Kanye West. In May, the paper claimed the rapper was over 300 pounds because his ex-wife was not around to curb his binge-eating. This came around the same time the outlet purported he and Kardashian were arguing so much about his junk food and McDonald’s habits that it contributed to their divorce. Another story claimed that Kardashian momager Kris Jenner was going to ruin West’s life for all the “nasty things” he’s said about her. Gossip Cop busted each story.

