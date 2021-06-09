Kanye West Scores New Celebrity Suitor Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Apparently the rumors are true! Kanye West has made a clear statement that he’s moving on as his divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian continues to rage on. The rapper has been linked to Russian model Irina Shayk, who was previously romantically involved with actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares one child. The two stars confirmed their romance in an over-the-top way that’s totally fitting of West’s style.

Kanye West Has A New, Famous Lady In His Life

Kanye West recently celebrated his 44th birthday in globetrotter fashion by taking a trip to the French region of Provence with a group of friends that included supermodel Irina Shayk. West and Shayk were spotted smiling as they walked the grounds of a luxury boutique hotel, sometimes by themselves and sometimes accompanied by others in their group.

One might think that the two were simply friends, but sources confirmed to TMZ that the two are “100%” romantically involved with each other. Those sources were not clear just how serious the relationship is at this point, however. It’s only been four months since Kim Kardashian filed to divorce the rapper, though the filing was preceded by several months of frosty relations between the estranged spouses.

The timing of this news is also interesting, since several members of the Kardashian family, including Kim herself, wrote West heartfelt well-wishes in honor of his birthday. “Happy Birthday,” Kim captioned the photo of herself, West, and three of the former couple’s four children on Instagram, adding, “Love U for Life!” Khloe Kardashian also dedicated a post to her soon-to-be ex-brother-in-law, captioning the photo of herself, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, West, and Kim, “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!”

Even Kris Jenner, whom West famously referred to as “Kris Jong Un” during a rant he posted to Twitter last summer, wished her embattled son-in-law a happy birthday in her Instagram Stories. West has previously remained silent about his split from Kim, though she has spoken at length about the divorce on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, recently revealing that she felt like a “failure” over the state of her marriage.

Irina Shayk Has Been On West’s Radar For A While

Shayk and West have known each other for a while, even before his marriage with Kim Kardashian began to show strain. Shayk had previously modeled for West’s Yeezy brand during a fashion show and West has name-dropped her in a few of his songs. Who knows what the future holds for the new couple, if that even is the right term for the pair’s current relationship status.

