Kanye West Pulled A Low Blow When It Comes To Co-Parenting Plan With Kim Kardashian

Griffin Matis
11:10 am, March 11, 2021
While divorce isn’t easy for anyone, it’s got to be even harder when it’s in the public eye and involves four kids. According to one source, Kanye West is taking some bold steps when it comes to his separation from Kim Kardashian, including one demand that likely makes their plans to co-parent their children a bit more complicated.

Page Six reports that the Kardashian-West split isn’t quite seamless, as the two had a brief situation where they had to determine the owner of their formerly shared home. According to the site’s source, Kardashian owns the land that the home is built on, while West owns the home itself. Since they both split the cost of renovations, it was up in the air as to who had the better claim to the estate. Kardashian ultimately walked away with the home due to the fact that it’s where she plans to continue raising the children.

However, the discussion over how the superstars will parent their kids after the divorce seems like a difficult one due to the fact that apparently, Kanye West has requested that Kim Kardashian not even speak to him during the process. According to Page Six‘s source, “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’”

Of course, while it sounds rough out of context, it’s not exactly like going through a divorce is a pleasant experience. Plus, it doesn’t seem to matter all that much to the one person whose opinion actually counts. Kardashian reportedly is fine with it, and she still trusts him to take care of their kids and spend time with them when he’s in LA. She willingly leaves so that he can be with their children without any possible fights or disagreements. That’s far more important than anything else, and given the fact that there won’t be any fights over their finances due to an uncontested prenup, it still seems like a decent enough divorce. Even if a no-talking clause seems strange to us, our opinion doesn’t quite matter so long as the two are able to take care of their kids.

