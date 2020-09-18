Kanye West Takes Taylor Swift's Side In Scooter Braun Feud?

Kanye West simply won't stop tweeting out bold declarations and demands. The rapper has spent the past few days calling out recording companies — Sony and Universal in particular — over their treatment of artists, among other strong sentiments. He earned a temporary suspension from the social media platform after posting a Forbes editor's contact information, but once he regained control of his account, he got right back to aggressively tweeting and made a big promise to Taylor Swift, the subject of his most notorious feud.
Most of West's tweets, including the over 100 he posted before his suspension, have been focused on his contractual disagreements with Sony and Universal. The rapper even posted a photo of every single page of his contracts on Twitter after he realized he couldn't upload them in PDF form. Now, he seems to be taking Taylor Swift's side in her ongoing fight with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her masters, a struggle that West clearly sympathizes with. "I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK," he wrote. "SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND."
Several of West's previous posts included boasting about how he would make sure that his kids wouldn't have to work a day in their lives since he would make sure that they gained ownership of his own masters after him. He followed up by making a few declarations about his hopes for the future of the music industry.
Taylor Swift isn't the only former enemy of West's that he's defending in his pledge to change the industry. Drake, who had a vicious feud with both West and Pusha T, the president of West's GOOD Music, even deserves his rights when it comes to music, West says.