Kanye West Takes Taylor Swift's Side In Scooter Braun Feud?

Most of West's tweets, including the over 100 he posted before his suspension, have been focused on his contractual disagreements with Sony and Universal. The rapper even posted a photo of every single page of his contracts on Twitter after he realized he couldn't upload them in PDF form. Now, he seems to be taking Taylor Swift's side in her ongoing fight with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her masters, a struggle that West clearly sympathizes with. "I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK," he wrote. "SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND."