Kanye West Posted A Picture Of Steve Harvey On Twitter And Fans Noticed Something Suspicious

Steve Harvey is trending on Twitter after Kanye West posted a spur-of-the-moment picture of the Family Feud host eating at Chik-Fil-A, but the food isn't what got people's attention. Fans were quick to point out that Harvey had a plastic bag sticking out of his pocket, leading to a wave of jokes about the multimillionaire carrying weed.
The comedian has been pretty low-key on social media prior to West's post, and now, what seemed like a perfectly innocent surprise photo op is likely going to end up making the rounds of social media and late-night comedy shows.
Just before posting the picture of Harvey, West also recorded a video of other Chik-Fil-A patrons singing and giving grace before eating. It doesn't really add any context to the Harvey picture, but it is another sign of the rapper's recent renewed focus on his religion.
While Harvey most likely has a perfectly legal legitimate reason for having a bag in his pocket — it's the easiest way to pack medications for a flight, after all — the jokes are all in good fun. After all, regardless of what he packed for his visit to West, he's still worth more than some small countries.