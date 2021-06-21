Kanye West Planning To Use Netflix Docuseries To Trash Kardashians Amid Divorce?

Kanye West and Netflix announced a partnership in April to produce a docuseries about the life and career of the now-legendary rapper. Does West have plans to get revenge on Kim Kardashian and her family now that the former couple is estranged? Gossip Cop investigates the claim.

Kris Jenner Demanding Final Cut?

Sources tell the National Enquirer that Kim Kardashian’s “momager” Kris Jenner wants all clips used by West of the Kardashian family to be run through her, but so far West and his team are refusing. “Kanye allowed cameras to follow him for 21 years, and the footage is incredibly personal and is said to show Kim in an unflattering light – much different than the stage-managed public persona she puts out,” says an insider, adding, “Her family doesn’t exactly come out smelling like a rose either, and that’s exactly why Kim and Kris want to get their hands of the thing.”

The docuseries planned for 2022 is said by some to have cost Netflix $30 million, paid to West and his team, though West’s rep has denied that figure is accurate. Still, there’s little doubt the streamer likely spent big bucks to nab West’s homemade videos and movies. Those videos, according to the publication’s source “had to have picked up a lot of dirt.” As for Kanye West? According to the tattler, “Kanye’s got to be having a chuckle. It’s payback time for all the years of KUWTK filming crew interrupted his life.”

Gossip Cop Has A Few Issues Here

First of all, the series is going to be about his life and his career, and while some of that will almost certainly include Kardashian and their four kids, it seems the focus is on his whole life, not just the years he was married to her. Second, but more importantly, who exactly is this unnamed “source?” On one hand, the supposed “insider” is saying what is on the videos is “incredibly personal” and showing Kardashian “in an unflattering light.” Later though, the insider says the camera crew “had to have picked up a lot of dirt.” Well, does the insider know what’s on these supposed tapes or are they speculating? Our guess is the latter if there is a “source” at all, and it’s unlikely the Enquirer actually has one.

All Too Common To Trash Kanye West And Kim Kardashian

Gossip Cop routinely debunks stories like this in the Enquirer. In January, shortly after they announced their separation, the supermarket tabloid promised readers “lurid details of the divorcing duo’s brawls” and intimated that West had cheated on Kardashian. We busted the story because over the years, the Enquirer has proven over and over to have no insight into the marriage, nor does it have any insight here, with these supposed tapes, either.

More recently, the tabloid has asserted Kim Kardashian is dating CNN’s commentator Van Jones. Just a couple of weeks ago, Gossip Cop debunked one of these stories, one that claimed Jones was “patiently waiting” to date the reality TV legend. Twice Gossip Cop has confirmed with Kardashians official spokesperson that this narrative is completely bogus, despite the constant phony reports. You just can’t trust this paper to have any insight on Kanye West or Kim Kardashian.

