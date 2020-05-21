Kanye West Once Had To Be Picked Up Off The Side Of The Highway After Throwing A Tantrum

Stanulis wasn’t having that. “I’m like, ‘Bro...’ It was a cold winter day. I’m like, ‘Bro, we can do this three ways. A: You can get in the car, and your friend can sit between the baby seats. Two, you can keep walking and I’ll meet you wherever you go, cause I’m not even working yet. Or three, have your friend move Elmo and get in the car.’ And they got in the car.” There were way more stories included in the podcast, but this particular story was almost too outrageous to be believed.