Kanye West Offered 'Horrified' Kim Kardashian An Open Marriage?

Gossip Cop's Take

This whole article is one big mess. There are way more questions raised by this report than are answered. First of all, we doubt Kanye West would offer to let his wife date outside of their marriage after he publicly accused her of cheating on him with fellow rapper Meek Mill, though he later recanted and apologized. That seems like a sharp turnaround on that position. Furthermore, it seems entirely improbable that this issue, which is definitely a very private and intimate problem between spouses, would be discussed in front of someone, or shared with someone, who might break the pair’s confidentiality and talk with the Enquirer, of all publications.