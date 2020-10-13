Kanye West Offered 'Horrified' Kim Kardashian An Open Marriage?

Is Kanye West hurting his chances at reconciling with wife Kim Kardashian by offering to let the reality star date other men? That’s the convoluted story one tabloid is peddling this week. Gossip Cop looked at this report and found it completely baffling.
Referring to Kanye West as “kooky” and “ranting,” the National Enquirer claims that the rapper has been begging Kim Kardashian to “call off her divorce plans” and stay by his side “in an open marriage.” The gambit backfired big time, the outlet reports, since Kardashian was left “horrified” by the offer. A dubious “insider”tells the outlet that West doesn't mind alienating the rest of his famous in-laws, but he draws the line at the prospect of losing his family.
Kanye doesn’t want to lose his wife and his kids — even though he’d be just fine putting the rest of the Kardashians in his rearview mirror.
“Bizarrely, he’d rather share Kim with someone else, if that’s what it takes to keep her,” the insider continues. The tabloid goes on to recap the rapper’s several controversies from over the summer, which his wife later attributed to West’s bipolar disorder. The erratic behavior was too much for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to handle, the tabloid contends, so she gave “her unhinged hubby a two-month ultimatum to clean up his act — or hit the road.” The source adds,
He’s crazy enough to believe she’ll stay if he offers her the chance to be with other guys.
However, the insiders explain, Kardashian was totally turned off by the idea of opening up the spouses’ marriage, and the incident was causing her to think more seriously about leaving the marriage.
Kim doesn’t know if she sees a future with Kanye anymore — especially if he thinks it’s OK to date other people when you’re married!
This whole article is one big mess. There are way more questions raised by this report than are answered. First of all, we doubt Kanye West would offer to let his wife date outside of their marriage after he publicly accused her of cheating on him with fellow rapper Meek Mill, though he later recanted and apologized. That seems like a sharp turnaround on that position. Furthermore, it seems entirely improbable that this issue, which is definitely a very private and intimate problem between spouses, would be discussed in front of someone, or shared with someone, who might break the pair’s confidentiality and talk with the Enquirer, of all publications.
That being said, Gossip Cop is of course not privy to the private conversations between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, so we absolutely cannot say for sure whether or not this was ever a topic that has been discussed. We can, however, look at these allegations with a great deal of suspicion, especially considering their source of origin.
The National Enquirer has been publishing reports for years claiming that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on the verge of divorcing, and that pace has only increased in recent months. Gossip Cop recently busted the tabloid for claiming that West and Kardashian might split. The outlet had no real insight into the couple’s life, we found, and its evidence was shoddy at best. The tabloid also claimed that West’s “meltdown” was just a ploy to boost KUWTK ratings. Gossip Cop not only found that report false, we found it offensive. This tabloid truly is the worst of the worst.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.