Kanye West 'Meltdown' Just A Ploy To Boost Ratings Of KUWTK?

The article exaggerates the current state of the show. It says the most recent season premiere drew 1 million views, “a huge drop from the five million who tuned in to the show’s debut season in 2007.” Nearly every single television show has seen ratings hit since 2007. Ratings for season 18 are pretty on par with season 17 and it remains a top ten show in cable ratings, so no supposed meltdown would need to be devised in the first place.