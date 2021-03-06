Kanye West Leaning On ‘Pal’ Brad Pitt During Divorce?

Is Kanye West leaning on his “pal” Brad Pitt during his divorce from Kim Kardashian? One of this week’s tabloids reports that Pitt has been coaching West on how to get through his high-profile divorce. Gossip Cop investigates the claims.

Brad Pitt, Kanye West Bonding Over Divorces?

This week’s issue of In Touch claims that “odd couple” Brad Pitt and Kanye West have been hanging out, and the Oscar-winning actor has supposedly been providing the rapper with advice concerning his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. Since Pitt “knows a thing or two about messy divorces,” it follows that West would turn to him for advice about “his own ugly split,” the tabloid posits.

“Talk about an odd couple,” a source tells the outlet, adding that Pitt and West’s “strong bond” has only strengthened as Pitt has become someone West can lean on during this difficult time. The outlet notes that the two became “buddies” about three years back and that Pitt even made an appearance at West’s Sunday church service in 2019. “Back then, things were really bad with Angelina [Jolie], so Brad was looking to Kanye for answers.”

Pitt’s Offering West Advice – Source

The dynamics between the two famous men have swapped in recent days, however, as West prepares himself for a divorce battle with his estranged wife. These days, the tabloid’s source proclaims, it’s been Pitt who’s been offering advice. “He’s talking about what life is like after a high-profile divorce,” the insider says, adding that Pitt has also suggested “Kanye seek therapy” and explaining how his own children were affected by the divorce.

Pitt has also supposedly told West “what to expect when it comes to court proceedings,” since Kardashian’s divorce lawyer is Laura Wasser, who also worked with Jolie for a brief time. West is apparently very grateful for Pitt’s support, the source continues, since he “doesn’t have many close friends or family” to lean on. Pitt “may even get a shout-out in Kanye’s next song” as thanks for all he’s done for West.

Gossip Cop Knows What’s Really Going On

It should come as no surprise that this tabloid is greatly exaggerating the connection between Kanye West and Brad Pitt. Yes, Pitt did make an appearance at West’s Sunday church service about two years ago, but there’s no reason to believe the two men have a friendship that extends beyond a casual acquaintance. Besides, a rep for Pitt denied the tabloid’s claims, making the story that much harder to believe.

Gossip Cop can’t help but look at every report out of In Touch with more than a hint of suspicion because we’ve been tracking this tabloid’s reports for years, and they’ve been far from impressive. We’ve debunked countless articles from this outlet, including multiple claims that Kim Kardashian was already dating someone, specifically CNN’s Van Jones, in the midst of her divorce from West. There was also the tabloid’s frankly embarrassing attempt to claim West was threatening to release the Kardashian family’s most closely held secrets to the public. We wisely pointed out that the so-called “secrets” had been widely available for years. Logical lapses like that are why this tabloid is a joke to us.

