Kanye West Leaks A Forbes Editor's Information After Taking A Leak On His Grammy

Kanye West's latest Twitter tirade might be his wildest yet. The rapper has been tweeting complaints about his contracts with Sony and Universal for a day or so, but he's now advanced to tweeting out every page of said contracts. He also posted a video of what appears to be him urinating on one of his Grammy awards, as well as a screenshot of the contact information for one of the editors at Forbes and another screenshot of fellow producer Hit Boy's response to West's contractual complaints and concerns about getting the masters of his music.
We won't include the video or the contact information, but we do suspect that the tweets are more likely than not to be deleted at some point in the near future. Twitter seems to have already required West to remove his post with the editor's private information. The contact seems to be Randall Lane, the chief content officer of Forbes Media and editor of the magazine. This isn't the first time he's taken issue with Forbes — after the publication declared him a billionaire, he immediately texted the outlet that he was actually worth more than a billion.
West also included an allusion to his wife, Kim Kardashian, with a screenshot of a black hoodie with text reading "Kim is my lawyer." Oddly enough, he preceded his contract upload by requesting that any followers that were lawyers to take a look at the documents.
The rapper continues to post somewhat cryptic messages, including his latest of what looks to be a photo of his home with the text "ONLY MUSEUM QUALITY BOYS." West soon followed up with another tweet about his grievances with recording contracts and labels.
While we won't post the impressive amount of pages from his contracts, the rest of West's tweets are worth reading.