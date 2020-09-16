Kanye West Leaks A Forbes Editor's Information After Taking A Leak On His Grammy

We won't include the video or the contact information, but we do suspect that the tweets are more likely than not to be deleted at some point in the near future. Twitter seems to have already required West to remove his post with the editor's private information. The contact seems to be Randall Lane, the chief content officer of Forbes Media and editor of the magazine. This isn't the first time he's taken issue with Forbes — after the publication declared him a billionaire, he immediately texted the outlet that he was actually worth more than a billion.