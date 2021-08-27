Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Reconciling? Here’s What We Know

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together? The latest Donda listening party has many fans wondering if the couple is reconciling. Here’s what we found out.

Kim Kardashian’s White Dress Throws Fans

West and Kardashian have set the rumor mill churning after she made a very conspicuous appearance. West is promoting his album Donda, earning millions from the album without even releasing it. At the latest listening party, Kardashian appeared in a wedding dress as a traditional wedding song played.

Naturally, folks are wondering if the two are actively trying to reconcile. Popular gossip account deuxmoi suggested just that. It claimed that the two are actively working on saving their relationship. With an artist like West and a publicity master like Kardashian, one can never be too sure what’s real and what’s just promotion.

Tabloids are on board with the reunion. Life & Style recently claimed that West and Kardashian were calling off the divorce. That story came about because Kardashian attended a previous Donda party. It only seems more likely after seeing her clad in white.

Doesn’t Look Like The Divorce Is Off

West is an artist, and he’s not afraid to use provocative imagery. While Kardashian did appear to remarry West during the listening party, it was all done to promote the idea of love. An insider told People, “The thing that’s important is it’s not at all about them getting back together or something like that … it’s really just kind of this more holistic sense of love as a healing force.”

The spectacle worked, as it even got tongues in the Jenner family wagging. The insider also said that the relationship between exes is good and supportive, but “they are not getting back together though.” West was dating Irina Shayk just one week ago, but it looks like they’ve split up.

What’s The Verdict?

Donda appears to explore themes of marriage, love, and what being a father really means. Having Kardashian come out in a wedding dress is in line with all of those themes. This dress is just art and doesn’t mean they’re getting back together. It stirred up controversy, just as you’d expect West to want.

Any time exes are seen together, tabloids rush to say they’re reconciling, but that’s not always the case. West and Kardashian are going to be co-parents for the rest of their lives. They obviously care a great deal about one another, so it will get more normal to see them working together as time goes on. Until the legal process of divorce is stopped, something which will be undeniable and leave a paper trail, you should approach this rumor with a grain of salt.