Kanye West Preparing For ‘Doomsday,’ Plans To Repopulate World With Kim Kardashian?

By Laura Broman

No. Just no. Kanye West is not preparing to repopulate a post-apocalyptic Earth with Kim Kardashian. That’s what one tabloid is claiming in this week’s Kimye rumor mill, but the ridiculous article is completely untrue. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it totally false.

Citing a “close family friend,” the tabloid NW claims West has become an obsessive doomsday prepper thanks to his extreme religious beliefs. “Kanye’s got this crazy plan to survive whatever destruction God delivers and repopulate the world with Kim,” says the supposed source. The rapper has purportedly set up a doomsday bunker on a $44 million plot of land in rural Wyoming to get the preparations started.

The magazine also suggests that Kardashian is a less than willing participant in her husband’s plans. “Kim insisted he’d have to take her hostage if he thinks she’s going to live in a dank concrete cellar like some brainwashed doomsday cult freak,” says the alleged insider. West, however, is said to be uninterested in her feelings on the matter and continues to develop plans for repopulation. Like Noah in the Book of Genesis, West allegedly plans to bring animals into the bunker and has “already started looking at blueprints for an underground zoo.”

Where to begin here? A couple elements of the story do hold some validity. It is true, for example, that West bought two multi-million dollar ranches in Wyoming in 2019, as reported by TMZ. It’s also true that West is deeply spiritual of late— as you can probably tell from its title, religion is a heavy theme in his most recent album, Jesus is King. Since 2019, he has also lead his Sunday Service Choir in a weekly gospel performance.

However, Gossip Cop finds no evidence to support the claim that West is preparing for his family to become unwilling “mole people.” There are plenty of other possible motivations behind his venture into Wyoming real estate: People magazine, for example, reported that West plans to use the land for his Sunday Services. TMZ, meanwhile, reported that West had begun construction on an enormous amphitheater to be called the “West Meditation Large Impact Structure,” but was forced to shut it down due permit issues. It appears that West’s work in Wyoming has less to do with doomsday paranoia than with developing businesses and personal projects.

West is undeniably one of the media’s more eccentric celebrities, and his newfound religious passion has only served to fuel tabloids’ wild speculation about his life. Last November, NW made the outrageous and insulting claim that West was disowning his two younger children because they were born via surrogate, a process he supposedly felt was “against God’s will.” Gossip Cop dismissed the story as totally untrue. In December, Star stated that West was forcing Kardashian to leave her family’s reality show and join him on the road, preaching religion. Gossip Cop debunked that ridiculous story as well. The gossip media has just been using the rapper’s newfound passion for religion to invent fake stories.