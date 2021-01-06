Is Kanye West Really Having An Affair With Jeffree Star? Investigating The Rumors

From the sex tape that launched her career to tweets about her (maybe?) soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West's mental illness, Kim Kardashian has never been shy about sharing the details of her life. But fresh reports that a Kardashian and West split is imminent has been met with silence by the star. The longer we wait to hear her side of it, the more the rumor mill will churn.
The theory of the moment is that an illicit relationship between Kanye and YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star has played a part in the break-up. Here's what we know for now, although we suspect that the plot will continue to thicken.
Despite longtime rumors that Kim and Kanye's marriage is on the rocks, recent stories are more credible than ever. Our latest report certainly doesn't deem the situation a hoax. And on January 5, Page Six reported that Kardashian has retained the services of Laura Wasser, "divorce attorney to the stars." A source told the outlet that Kardashian has ditched her wedding ring and relegated Ye to his Wyoming property while she spent the holidays with her family. Another unnamed source told CNN that the couple sought marriage counseling to salvage the relationship, but divorce remained an option.
"Kim got Kanye to go up there so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce," said the Page Six insider. "She’s done.”
Neither has commented in recent days, but the reports are believable. After all, let's not forget West's now-deleted tweet from July, which read, "I've been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"
While we doubt Meek Mill has anything to do with their current alleged rift, there's another celeb that people are pointing the finger at.
On January 5, TikTok was rocked when a user by the name of Ava Louise revealed that Kanye has been allegedly hooking up with "a very famous beauty guru—male beauty guru!" She is careful to use the term "alleged" to avoid a lawsuit, but she also adds that her "source is legit."
Louise suggested that Kanye's recent commitment to faith and politics was tied to his "possible internalized homophobia." She also added on her Instagram stories that perhaps Jeffree Star himself was planting the stories about their rumored affair.
Another TikTok user by the name of Patty Eminger also added their two cents, presenting evidence linking West with Star. Although the rapper and social media personality have never been seen together in public, both lived in the same gated Calabasas community. And in December, Architectural Digest reported that Star purchased a $1.1 million property in Wyoming—the same state where Kanye is living apart from his family.
It doesn't help that Star reportedly once revealed that he hooked up with a famous rapper and signed a non-disclosure agreement in the process. And do we need to read into the following lyrics from his 2009 single, "Bitch, Please!"? "And 3OH!3 warned me not to trust you hoes / Sucked off Kanye West now I'm one of the bros."
Star dug himself deeper into a hole after recently deleting tweets about Kanye.
Of course, it could have been an intentional move to stir up even more drama. After all, Star seems to be reveling in the attention. Hours after rumors went viral on TikTok, he coyly addressed his Twitter followers.
As if that didn't stir up enough drama, Star later tweeted a photo of himself with the caption "I’m ready for Sunday Service." (For those who don't know, Ye has been leading a church-ish gathering called Sunday Service since January 2019).
A rumor of this magnitude managed to overshadow a day of political upheaval in the U.S.—at least on social media.
What could be better than a conspiracy theory? A conspiracy theory about a conspiracy theory.
Others turned to good old fashioned memes to express their skepticism about the rumor.
And of course, there's plenty of Twitter spectators who are certain the person behind the rumor leak is none other than momager Kris Jenner herself.
Could Star just be thirsty for attention? After all, the YouTuber has been known to beef with the Kardashians for years. As far back as 2016, he called out Kylie for the "unacceptable" quality of her cosmetics.
"She found a lab that makes a $5 formula," he told Racked. "They gave her the same exact one with her name on it and charged $20 more. I'm bored."
And in March 2019, Star was happy to chime in on the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.
For now, the rumors remain unconfirmed. Neither Kim, Kanye, or Jeffree are offering an official comment on the matter. But as the evidence piles up, this is a story that is becoming harder to ignore, especially if Star continues to troll his followers. Stay tuned as developments continue to pour in.