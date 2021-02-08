Kanye West In Denial Over Impending Divorce From Kim Kardashian And Hiding From The World In Wyoming?

He’s Aware of What’s Happening

This tabloid’s headline and subheadline, “bipolar star can’t accept he was dumped by Kim,” imply that he’s refusing to accept that a divorce is happening. The article itself is completely different, for it’s all about how he’s cutting himself off from “the cruel world.” This is a bit of a bait and switch, as the West described in the story is aware that a divorce is happening, but he’s just not happy about that. Heartbreak and denial are two different things.