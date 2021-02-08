Kanye West In Denial Over Impending Divorce From Kim Kardashian And Hiding From The World In Wyoming?

As news continues to come out about the possible divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, one tabloid claims West is deep in denial. Does the “Touch The Sky” singer truly expect Kardashian “will come crawling back to him?” Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Globe, “bible-belting Kanye West’s bitter split with estranged wife Kim Kardashian has turned him into a pouting recluse determined to shut out the cruel world.” A spy says West is “cutting himself off from the outside world” at his Wyoming ranch where he can feel “sorry for himself” in peace. The “Runaway” rapper “can’t seem to process that Kim’s ready to serve him papers and move on with her life.”
West is so deep in denial that “he’s reusing to take phone calls from pals.” An insider says, “his voice mail’s full, and his friends and associates have no way of reaching him.” The article concludes by saying “this behavior is worrisome even by his standards.” West “seems to have detached himself from reality.”
This tabloid’s headline and subheadline, “bipolar star can’t accept he was dumped by Kim,” imply that he’s refusing to accept that a divorce is happening. The article itself is completely different, for it’s all about how he’s cutting himself off from “the cruel world.” This is a bit of a bait and switch, as the West described in the story is aware that a divorce is happening, but he’s just not happy about that. Heartbreak and denial are two different things.
Kanye West is well aware of what’s going on in his marriage and is not in denial about the impending divorce. Last week, he moved his shoe collection out of his and Kardashian’s home. West has been spotted in Los Angeles as recently as last week, so it’s clearly not true that he’s holding up in Wyoming.
Gossip Cop should not that the dust is far from settled between Kardashian and West. While some reputable sources say divorce is happening, it’s important to keep in mind that the situation is changing all the time. Until the two actually get a divorce, you should take these divorce reports with a grain of salt.
Globe has been crying "divorce" for a while now. We busted it last November for saying West and Kardashian were heading to sex therapy to try and reignite their marriage. Like this isolation story, that report lacked any hard evidence whatsoever, so we busted it.
This tabloid has no credibility whatsoever when it comes to stories about West and Kardashian. It claimed that West was, get this, trying to clone himself in an effort to live forever. There was no truth to that story whatsoever and its mere existence makes every subsequent West story impossible to believe. This tabloid also once claimed Kardashian got her butt insured for $100 million, which was simply not true.
With a divorce seeming very possible at this point, Gossip Cop would guess West probably is feeling pretty bad. It’s a divorce, it’s not great. However, he’s not sulking in Wyoming alone as this tabloid claims, so we’re busting the story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
