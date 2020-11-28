Kanye West Going To Extremes To Live Forever, Including Cloning Himself?

It almost seems believable that Kanye West’s ego would be large enough for a whole fleet of people. One tabloid reports that he wants to clone himself so the Earth will always have at least one Kanye West. Gossip Cop investigates this wild rumor.
According to the Globe, West “believes one of him is just not enough.” The “We Major” rapper believes “it’s his duty to keep himself on the planet at all costs, ling after he’s gone so death doesn’t have to be the end of Kanye the Great.” His plan is “to make a posse of his own personal mini-mes” to aid his “fantasy of being the ultimate leader of the free world.”
West is pursuing this cloning scheme by speaking to “scientists from all walks of life,” and “he’s even got visions of getting his lab to create a dead ringer of himself.” A source says “he can’t wait to hug and give himself a big kiss.” Should the cloning scheme fail, his back-up plan would be “to have himself stored in a chamber with subfreezing temperatures” so he can be revived from cryofreeze in the future.
This absurd story is a bit of a clone in its own right. Last week Heat ran an almost identical story about how West “plans to clone himself.” Gossip Cop thinks Globe was either inspired or feeling lazy, because they only provided some light changes, like West wanting to give himself a big kiss. That's just a potshot at his ego and can't be taken seriously.
Chief among the changes is West’s apparent interest in cryogenics. He has never expressed interest in freezing himself to live forever. He’s never really expressed interest in staying on Earth forever, as a lot of his songs like “Only One” discuss heaven and what could await. That said, he did tweet about being frozen once.
As we pointed out when busting the original story, this tabloid has a severe (and likely willful) misunderstanding of how cloning works. It’s not at all like Austin Powers, for the best scientists could do it get a baby with the same genetics as West. It would be more of a new version than an exact replica.
This is not the first time this tabloid has claimed a celebrity would use cryogenics to live forever. Last year, Globe said Cher was trying to freeze herself so she could be revived in a few centuries. Tabloids have this idea that all celebrities are vain enough to pursue immortality, but it’s just not the case. A rep for Cher told Gossip Cop that Cher was not looking into cryonics. We also busted a story from NW about Justin and Hailey Beiber planning to freeze themselves, but they are not. What an odd trope.
This cloning story may be bizarre, but it’s pretty in line with what this tabloid has said about West in the past. It claimed he and Kim Kardashian were trapped in a loveless marriage. West has said he’s “addicted to sex,” and Gossip Cop doesn’t believe this tabloid knows what happens in West’s bedroom.
This tabloid also said “World War III” was ongoing between West and Kris Jenner. Jenner seemed to love the hologram of Robert Kardashian, so that story was bogus too. This tabloid does not like or respect West and will target him with anything it, or one of its peers, can cook up. West does not have a lab where he plans to clone himself.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
