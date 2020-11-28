Kanye West Going To Extremes To Live Forever, Including Cloning Himself?

Cryofreeze Is A Common Trope

This is not the first time this tabloid has claimed a celebrity would use cryogenics to live forever. Last year, Globe said Cher was trying to freeze herself so she could be revived in a few centuries. Tabloids have this idea that all celebrities are vain enough to pursue immortality, but it’s just not the case. A rep for Cher told Gossip Cop that Cher was not looking into cryonics. We also busted a story from NW about Justin and Hailey Beiber planning to freeze themselves, but they are not. What an odd trope.