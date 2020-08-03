Kanye West Giving Up Rapping To Become The 'New Picasso' Of Painting?

Kanye West is supposedly considering giving up on music to focus on painting instead, says one report from April. While the rumor doesn't exactly specify if it's creative struggles or boredom that would get the rapper to abandon his upcoming album, it's actually got a little bit of insight into how West views his music.
Under the eye-rolling headline "Kanye's Brush With Greatness!", the National Enquirer writes that West "could hit the pause button on music to return to one of his first loves — art — by becoming a painter!" The outlet then quotes a family friend of West's since he was a child in a series of somewhat bizarre statements about the rapper. "If one thing can overtake his music career, it's something in the visual arts, because he was an artist first," they say.
"Even when he makes music, he sees it. He visualizes it. He sees everything visually — he could easily become the next Picasso!" However, the tabloid says that the friend admits that there would be challenges to West's Picasso dreams "because he's such a polarizing character!" The tabloid concludes the article by commenting on his musical references to Picasso, as well as the fact that some of his early drawings were recently valued at tens of thousands of dollars.
While Kanye West's current situation is concerning, it's still absolutely clear that he's deeply focused on his music — along with several other projects, including some artwork. In fact, the biggest problem in this blurb is the fact that it tries to sell the idea of West giving up on a form of art that's he's clearly still interested in. In fact, we can simply refer to the rapper's own words when it comes to his music.
West's ambition is nothing short of impressive, and it cannot be understated how wide-ranging the rapper's plans for the future of his brand are. Here's what's happened with this article: The tabloid is just trying to twist a family friend's sentiments about how proud they are of West into something with a little more drama. The friend is clearly impressed by the boy she watched become one of the world's most popular artists. Who hasn't had an older relative be over-complimentary and boastful? And who wouldn't be proud of West's artful visions?
We just have a hard time viewing the magazine's use of a family friend's as something done with good intentions. While we can't guarantee anything about West's plans, we're pretty confident in dismissing the Enquirer's angle here. This is ultimately a non-story, twisted by a publication looking for something that might draw someone's eye. It's probably smarter to stick to West's Twitter feed for insight into the rapper's life, career, and pursuits.
Kanye West wouldn't give up on music, but he still has a passion for other forms of art.