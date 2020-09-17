Kanye West Gets Unsuspended By Twitter, Immediately Brings Up What Got Him Suspended

Kanye West received a 12-hour suspension from Twitter after posting a picture of a Forbes editor's phone number. Now that his time in the penalty box is up, he's back to passionately tweeting about serious issues with the music industry. His first tweet back, however, was a coy joke. He reposted the screenshot of the editor's contact information, only without the phone number or accusation of said editor being a white supremacist.
The rapper also uploaded his recording contracts and legal documents page by page to social media, yesterday, as well as texts presumably from his lawyers about his ongoing battle with Sony and Universal. However, it was his posting of private information — otherwise known as doxxing — that broke the social media platform's rules of conduct. West was reportedly asked to take down the post in order to restore his tweeting privileges, although it's not exactly clear right now if he removed the tweet himself and still got suspended or if he refused to take down the tweet and was then suspended.
West then followed up on the bit of humor with a return to his all-caps emphasis on artists' rights. "WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE ... LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING," he wrote. The rest of his tweets from yesterday's barrage remain up and available — including the video of him urinating on one of his Grammy awards.
Kim Kardashian, West's wife, has understandably remained silent on the renewed battle between West and music companies. Instead, she's kept to her typical social media habits and stuck to retweeting fans and promoting her Skims line and the final seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will end in 2021. Season 19 of the show, which was filmed earlier this year, premieres tonight, and promotional videos seem to hint at the possibility of some big news for Kourtney Kardashian.
Still, pretty much every tweet the reality star's made in the past day or so are full of replies asking about her husband's Twitter account. We're not entirely sure why fans expected Kardashian to have some sort of ability to remove West's suspension, but either way, she doesn't seem to paying them any mind. Gossip Cop will continue to follow the situation, as well as West and Kardashian's social media posts.