Kanye West Gets Unsuspended By Twitter, Immediately Brings Up What Got Him Suspended

The rapper also uploaded his recording contracts and legal documents page by page to social media, yesterday, as well as texts presumably from his lawyers about his ongoing battle with Sony and Universal. However, it was his posting of private information — otherwise known as doxxing — that broke the social media platform's rules of conduct. West was reportedly asked to take down the post in order to restore his tweeting privileges, although it's not exactly clear right now if he removed the tweet himself and still got suspended or if he refused to take down the tweet and was then suspended.