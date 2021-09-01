Kanye West Files Legal Name Change Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West has legally filed to change his name amid his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old Yeezy founder and rapper is fresh from officially asking a court to have his name changed, as he continues to make news for splitting from KKW Beauty founder Kim, 40.

Shortly before the weekend, court documents obtained by Hollywood Life showed the “Famous” hit-maker wishing to get rid of his Kanye Omari West birthname – he wants something super-short and based on one of his best-known tracks.

Kanye West Files To Change Name

Kanye’s name change wish actually comes as estranged wife Kim makes headlines for reportedly not wanting to drop “West” from her name after the divorce. The makeup mogul had fans wondering if she’d do just this after 2017-founded KKW Beauty brand recently announced a temporary shut-down and rebrand. There is also conflicting reports about the couple, they make actually be trying to reconcile.

Still, Kanye wishes to change his name to “Ye.” The rapper had expressed wanting to be known as “Ye” in a 2018 tweet as he said he was “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am Ye.” In a radio interview, the dad of four said:

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.” He added that his name “went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything.”

Who’s Keeping The $60 Million Home?

Kim filed for divorce in February. The reality star, who wed Kanye in a lavish 2014 Italian ceremony, shares children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with West – she’s also fresh from wearing a wedding dress to a listening event for Kanye’s upcoming Donda album, something that has sparked the latest rumors regarding the status of the couple. It has been reported that the two to be okay with sharing joint legal and physical custody of their kids – Kim is the one reportedly keeping the former couple’s $60 million California mansion, though.

Kim Calls Herself A ‘Failure’ Amid Divorce

Kim opened up on the failed marriage on the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this year, where she called herself a “failure.” Breaking down into tears, she said:

“I honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

The contouring queen added: “I feel like a f****** failure, that it’s like, a third f****** marriage. I feel like a f****** loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.” Maybe she isn’t feeling the same now, given the uncertain status of the relationship, only time will tell.