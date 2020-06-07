Kanye West Fed Up With Kim Kardashian’s ‘Obsession With Nips, Tucks’ After North West Doesn’t Recognize Her

The language used by this so-called “insider” is extremely unnatural, especially when they refer to Kanye West as “the rapper.” Think about it. If you know someone who’s a baker, do you refer to him as “the baker?” Or would you simply call him by his name? The quote from the “insider” seems like something a writer would come up with to keep from using the same phrase over and over. If it was truly a friend, or even an acquaintance, of either Kardashian or West, this person would refer to West either by his name or by a nickname. Referring to him by his profession proves this person wasn’t nearly as close to the family as they claimed. This source also knew that North found an old picture of Kardashian in a magazine, but which magazine? Which photo? How old was this magazine? All these unanswered questions just made Gossip Cop doubt this story more.