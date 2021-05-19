Kanye West Dating Candace Owens?

As Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce chugs along, many are naturally wondering who the two will date next. A rumor is making the rounds that West is dating controversial conservative pundit Candace Owens. Gossip Cop has looked into it, and here’s what we found.

Viral Photo Of Kanye West, Candace Owens Makes Rounds

Now that Kanye West is single for the first time in years, there’s naturally a lot of misinformation out there about his love life. This week, some photos made the rounds of West galavanting about town with Candace Owens. This made it look like the two could be dating.

It’s an easy pairing to believe, for both are friendly with the former President. One major hitch in this pairing is that Owens is married to Michael Farmer and recently had a baby with him. That should’ve been a surefire sign that this story was false.

Years Old Picture

Owens and West were not hanging out this week, so the story is completely false. The photos in question were from 2018. In fact, Gossip Cop debunked a story from RadarOnline about Owens and West flirting back then. A spokesperson for West said at the time that there was nothing inappropriate going on, so we busted the story.

West and Owens actually have a checkered past of sorts. Not long after these photos were taken, a story made the rounds that West supported Owens’ “blexit” campaign, which urged black voters to leave the Democratic Party. West personally denied having anything to do with that. Owens soon admitted that while West was helpful in designing some apparel for that cause, he wasn’t really in the camp.

What’s Next For West?

A source recently told Page Six that West wants to date “an artist and a creative person.” This would be a change of pace for the “All of the Lights” rapper, who dated models Chanel Iman and Amber Rose prior to marrying Kardashian. We’ve already busted the rumor about West having an affair with Jeffree Star, and we fully expect the misinformation to continue.

What’s Kardashian Up To?

As you’d expect, there are just as many bogus dating stories about Kardashian as there are about her ex-husband. We’ve seen reports that she’s already dating again, and one that claimed she couldn’t get a date. We’ve seen her connected to CNN analyst Van Jones on multiple occasions, but that rumor was easily debunked.

West and Owens hung out once three years ago, but they’re not hanging out now. Since Owens is married and West is looking for an artist, Gossip Cop seriously doubts that the two could end up together.

