Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Chrishell Stause wears a white dress as she stands next to her now ex husband Justin Hartley, in a black suit News Why Chrishell Stause Isn’t Surprised Ex-Husband Justin Hartley Married Sofia Pernas So Quickly

After the two were spotted wearing matching rings at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, rumor began to spread that This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas had secretly gotten married. Surprisingly, the rumors of a secret wedding were correct for once, and the newlyweds confirmed that they’d gotten hitched in a […]

 by Brianna Morton
Candace Owens wears a red MAGA cap (right). Kanye West walks outdoors in a black sweatshirt (left) News Kanye West Dating Candace Owens?

As Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce chugs along, many are naturally wondering who the two will date next. A rumor is making the rounds that West is dating controversial conservative pundit Candace Owens. Gossip Cop has looked into it, and here’s what we found. Viral Photo Of Kanye West, Candace Owens Makes Rounds Now […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Screenshot of Mark McCloskey from his video announcing his senate campaign in Missouri News Mark McCloskey Claims To Have ‘Always Been A Republican’, Here’s What His Donations Say

Mark McCloskey burst onto the national scene last summer when he and his wife Patricia were photographed and recorded waving guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protestors in front of his home in the tiny Central West End neighborhood of the City of St, Louis. Now, he is running for the U.S. Senate […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
Paul Mooney smiles on stage while wearing a black jacket News Comedian Paul Mooney, Star Of ‘Chappelle Show,’ Dead At 79

Comedian Paul Mooney died at the age of 79 early this morning. Mooney had a long and storied career as both a comic and an actor, having starred in The Buddy Holly Story and The Chappelle Show, which showed off his incredible range and talent.  Comedy Legend Paul Mooney Passed Early Wednesday According to Roland […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Kanye West Dating Candace Owens?

M
Matthew Radulski
12:30 pm, May 19, 2021
Candace Owens wears a red MAGA cap (right). Kanye West walks outdoors in a black sweatshirt (left)
(Carrington Tatum/Shutterstock.com, Liam Goodner/Shutterstock.com)

As Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce chugs along, many are naturally wondering who the two will date next. A rumor is making the rounds that West is dating controversial conservative pundit Candace Owens. Gossip Cop has looked into it, and here’s what we found.

Viral Photo Of Kanye West, Candace Owens Makes Rounds

Now that Kanye West is single for the first time in years, there’s naturally a lot of misinformation out there about his love life. This week, some photos made the rounds of West galavanting about town with Candace Owens. This made it look like the two could be dating.

It’s an easy pairing to believe, for both are friendly with the former President. One major hitch in this pairing is that Owens is married to Michael Farmer and recently had a baby with him. That should’ve been a surefire sign that this story was false.

Years Old Picture

Owens and West were not hanging out this week, so the story is completely false. The photos in question were from 2018. In fact, Gossip Cop debunked a story from RadarOnline about Owens and West flirting back then. A spokesperson for West said at the time that there was nothing inappropriate going on, so we busted the story.

West and Owens actually have a checkered past of sorts. Not long after these photos were taken, a story made the rounds that West supported Owens’ “blexit” campaign, which urged black voters to leave the Democratic Party. West personally denied having anything to do with that. Owens soon admitted that while West was helpful in designing some apparel for that cause, he wasn’t really in the camp.

What’s Next For West?

A source recently told Page Six that West wants to date “an artist and a creative person.” This would be a change of pace for the “All of the Lights” rapper, who dated models Chanel Iman and Amber Rose prior to marrying Kardashian. We’ve already busted the rumor about West having an affair with Jeffree Star, and we fully expect the misinformation to continue.

What’s Kardashian Up To?

As you’d expect, there are just as many bogus dating stories about Kardashian as there are about her ex-husband. We’ve seen reports that she’s already dating again, and one that claimed she couldn’t get a date. We’ve seen her connected to CNN analyst Van Jones on multiple occasions, but that rumor was easily debunked.

West and Owens hung out once three years ago, but they’re not hanging out now. Since Owens is married and West is looking for an artist, Gossip Cop seriously doubts that the two could end up together.

More News From Gossip Cop

Courteney Cox Claims She Has The BEST Turkey Burgers, Laura Dern Calls Them ‘Insane’

Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents? 

Why Tony Dokoupil Won’t Be On ‘CBS This Morning’ For A While 

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.