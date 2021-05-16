Kanye West Calling Kim Kardashian ‘Worst Wife Ever’ According To New Report

Did Kanye West call Kim Kardashian the “worst wife ever”? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the claims.

Kim Kardashian The ‘Wife From Hell’?

A recent edition of Star is reporting that Kanye West is reflecting on his six year marriage to Kim Kardashian and “the more he thinks about it, the more he realizes it was hell on earth.” According to the report, as West grapples with his marriage coming to an end, he is starting to understand how Kardashian’s “obsession with fame did them in.”

An inside source spills to the tabloid that, “Kanye regrets staying around for as long as he did,” since Kardashian “treated him like dirt for years.” He apparently became fed up with the kind of world he and Kardashian were living in. Kardashian’s whole family is “surrounded by drama constantly and he’s mad at himself for getting stuck in that ridiculous world,” explains the insider.

Kanye West Thought He Could ‘Change’ Kim Kardashian?

The couple apparently had “blow-out battles” over the invasive nature of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the arguments would get so severe that they’d end with Kardashian locking herself in their bathroom. “Things only got better when Kanye gave in and Kim got her way,” the source confesses. West had apparently taken enough of the “jealousy” and “mind-games” and needed to get out.

The source even claims to have inside-knowledge about their sex life. “Kanye finds it ironic how Kim’s image is based on her looks and sexuality when she wasn’t even that good between the sheets,” tattles the source. Apparently, as Kardashian steps out post-divorce announcement, her recent behavior “underlines how shallow she is.” West is reportedly “grateful to be done with her and rebuilding his life.” The source ends on the following note: “He’ll never reunite with Kim under any circumstances.”

Kanye West ‘Used And Abused By Kim And Her Family?’

So, is it true that West is revealing all about the dysfunction of his and Kardashian’s relationship? Not at all. Since the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have lived such publicized lives for so long, the tabloids feel they can get away with making all kinds of outrageous claims about them. The magazine did not hold back in its extremely personal attacks on Kardashian’s character.

The real question here is, if West is speaking so openly and extensively about his split from Kardashian, why are there no direct quotes from West himself to draw from? Why are all the claims taken from an unnamed insider? Most likely it’s because none of the claims are actually from West himself.

The Tabloids On Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce

Besides, the tabloids have proved unreliable in their discussion about Kardashian and West’s separation. Not long ago, Life & Style reported that West was trying to recover the $50 million worth of gifts he bought for Kardashian. Then, the Heat claimed Kardashian was adopting a child amid her divorce proceedings. And finally, The Sun reported that Kardashian was trying to win West back with some steamy Instagram photos. Clearly, the tabloids will make anything up about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

