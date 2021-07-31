Kanye West And Irina Shayk ‘Over Already’?

Are Kanye West and Irina Shayk over? One report says their budding romance has already come to an end, but Shayk hopes to remain friends. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Just Not That Into Him’

According to Life & Style, Shayk and West have already cooled off. West asked Shayk to accompany him to Paris Fashion Week, but she declined. A source says, “Kanye came on too strong. He was always texting and calling Irina. Sometimes 10 times a day!”

Shayk is used to her independence and needed space that West won’t give. West attracts tons of prying eyes thanks to his connection to the Kardashians. A source says, “there’s no escape, and Irina can’t be bothered with all that.” The two will remain on speaking terms, but West is still pretty sad about how it turned out.

Bradley Cooper is delighted by the break-up. He shares a daughter with Shayk, and a source says “he wasn’t exactly rooting for Kanye… he’s glad it’s over.”

They’re Still Together

Even as West hunkers down to finish his album Donda, he and Shayk are still together. Following his reunion with Kim Kardashian, E! News added that Shayk and West are still going strong. Not only are they still together, but Shayk’s personally offended by stories like this.

People, a far more reputable outlet than the one in question, also reports that West and Shayk are still together. A source told the outlet, “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye.”

As for the turned-down trip to Paris, the source explains “that’s just not true. Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours.” Gossip Cop is going to trust a source that actually knows Shayk over whatever story Life & Style is trying to sell. This one is an open and shut case.

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid once implied that Lady Gaga was responsible for Shayk and Cooper breaking up. The A Star is Born co-stars were never romantically involved, so that was totally false. We also debunked its report about West demanding all of his gifts to Kardashian be returned. West and Kardashian, just like Shayk and Cooper, are on pretty good terms.

We’ll also remind you that Life & Style claimed that Kardashian had walked out on West back in 2019, long before the two actually split up. Stories like this shatter credibility, as do bogus breakup stories. Shayk and West are still going strong.

