By Elyse Johnson |

Singer Kane Brown is best known for his deep, sensual voice and can make anyone swoon with his meaningful lyrics and soulful crooning. However, it’s his love story with his wife that will really have hearts melting everywhere. Brown married Katelyn Jae in October 2018. The two’s fairy-tale romance and the details of their wedding has us all believing in love.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae are the Perfect Couple

The country star proposed to Katelyn Jae on Easter Sunday in 2017. The couple had met through a mutual friend that worked with both of them, as she was also a singer. Kane Brown recalled the first time he met his future wife. “She came to one of my shows and the first time I saw her it was the shy giddiness,” the country star remembered.

He continued that at the time the two lived in separate states. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. She lived in Orlando [and] was in Miami. I messaged her on Instagram the next night and said, ‘Hey, when are we going to hang out?’ and flew her down and she hasn’t left since,” he added.

Even though the relationship was smooth sailing, Kane Brown did admit that the proposal could’ve gone better. The singer proposed to his future bride while the two were watching The Amityville Horror. However, it didn’t bother him that much since he just “couldn’t wait” to pop the question.

They just cuter after the walking down the aisle

When it came time to plan the wedding, Kane Brown wasn’t really too involved in the small details of it and trusted it all to Katelyn Jae. The two married at Mint Springs Farm, in Nolensville, Tennessee with about 200 people in attendance. In April 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Kingsley Rose, was born in October 2019.

Katelyn Jae spoke about being a first time-mom during an interview with Taylor Magazine. “I think back to my relationship with Kane and how we didn’t think we could become any closer, and now we’re going to have this little girl that’s half of us. He’s so protective already and we’re naturally becoming parents,” Katelyn Jae stated.

And as far as continuing her career in music, she stated, “Honestly, I don’t think I’ll go back to performing. If I get back into music, it’ll be working in the studio and writing. I’ll leave the performing part to Kane! Every now and then, it is cool to get up and perform so maybe once in a while but I think I’m more of a behind the scenes girl.”

While they’ve got some stiff competition for the First Couple of Country Music, they’re definitely one of the frontrunners!