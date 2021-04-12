Kamala Harris’ Go-To Beauty Products For An All Day Flawless Look

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Vice President Kamala Harris undoubtedly has a lot on her plate, and while far from the top of the list, having a polished, professional look is still an important part of the job. From the campaign trail to the White House, our first female VP has always been camera perfect, in large part thanks to her go-to beauty products. Luckily, we have a sneak peek into her routine.

Harris’ makeup artist Sam Fine, who is also beloved by Beyoncé and Michelle Obama, recently spoke to HelloGiggles about the VP’s look. With over 25 years of experience working with women of color from press conferences to runway looks, Fine definitely has zeroed in on his craft and elevating Black women.

When it comes to Harris, Fine knows the look can’t be overly glamourous or distract from the message she is delivering. He revealed that she typically opts for full lashes, glowing skin, and a neutral lip for her look.

Like any occasion where a MUA is needed, leaving behind products for touch-ups during long, busy days is a must. When asked about his go-to’s for Harris, Fine identified a few favorites.

First and foremost is a product that is versatile, because no one wants to haul around an entire makeup case all day. Fine loves NARS The Multiple, an all-in-one cream stick that can be used as an eyeshadow, blush, or lip color. No matter where applied, this product helps to highlight your favorite features and create an overall radiant glow.

</p>

When it comes to a lip specific product, Fine knew Harris would need something that had staying power without being too drying. That’s what he loves about Hourglass Girl Lip Stylo Lip Crayons. “[They] are hydrating, weightless, and provide a lustrous finish,” he told HelloGiggles. “I find that most all-day-lasting lipsticks can really dry out lips and possibly irritate them, so I prefer products with a bit of hydration or gloss.”

Finally, to help control excess oil and shine, a quality blotting paper helps to absorb the problem without caking on more powder or smearing off foundation. Fine really loves Tacha Blotting Papers, which is gentle of the skin and has 23 Karat gold on each sheet to add a subtle, radiant glow.

</p>

If these products can stand up to days of meetings and press conferences, that’s all the stamp of approval we need!

