Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Is Kaley Cuoco’s marriage in crisis? A tabloid claims the actress is having problems with her husband, Karl Cook. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Woman’s Day alleges in a recent article that Cuoco and Cook are “at war” after selling the actress’ LA home and finally moving into their new mansion in Hidden Hills together. The magazine contends The Big Bang Theory star is “self-isolating” with Cook and her pets, but the couple has been “fighting like cats and dogs.” An alleged insider says, “Everyone’s convinced she’s fast-tracked this sale because she’s looking for an escape pad in New York, far away from their new marital home in LA as possible.” The so-called insider continued, “It’s typical of Kaley to have an exit strategy the moment she’s carried over the threshold by some poor chump.”

Other supposed sources tell the outlet the marriage is “not all roses” despite the couple looking happy on social media. “This marriage is a ticking time bomb. Moving in together is only going to set it off,” the insider added. The outlet’s entire narrative is completely bogus. Cuoco and Cook are doing just fine. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the has actress posted photos and videos of her and Cook on Instagram having fun while in quarantine. They clearly aren’t “fighting like cats and dogs.” The tabloid has no insight into the couple’s relationship.

It wouldn’t be the first time a tabloid was wrong about Cuoco and her marriage, either. Gossip Cop busted Life & Style in October of last year for falsely claiming Cuoco and Cook were divorcing. The phony outlet contended Cuoco’s marriage was “going poorly” with a so-called “insider” stating “friends fear it’s only a matter of time before the divorce.” The unreliable publication was completely wrong with its claim. Gossip Cop reached out to our source in Cuoco’s camp who assured us the article was fabricated.

In July 2018, Gossip Cop debunked Life & Style’s sister publication, Globe, for incorrectly alleging Cuoco and Cook’s marriage was in trouble due to her shoulder surgery. A so-called insider told the outlet the pro equestrian was “fed up” with having to care for his “demanding” wife. “He’s been stuck at home ever since, being run ragged by her constant demands!” the supposed insider contended. The whole story was bogus and Gossip Cop dismissed the silly story at the time. The couple are still married and finally co-habitating.