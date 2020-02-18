How Kaley Cuoco Met Her Husband, Equestrian Karl Cook

By Hugh Scott |

Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, were meant to be. The couple may be hounded by the tabloids, and it turns out they don’t actually live together, but there is no question they are crazy about each other. But how did one of the biggest stars on TV meet the master equestrian? The answer should be obvious.

Riding horses has been a passion for Cuoco since before she ever met Cook. Cook is an accomplished rider, winning multiple events in his career. They met at a horse show shortly after Cuoco broke up with her first husband. Cook is also heir to an enormous fortune. His father is the founder and chairman of Intuit, worth an estimated $3.4 billion. That kind of scratch can buy a lot of horse.

Kaley Cuoco Is A Feminist

Cuoco may not be worth as much as her father-in-law, but she isn’t exactly struggling. The ensemble cast of her hit show The Big Bang Theory was reportedly making near $1 million per episode. It was a salary Cuoco was proud of. Years ago the actress came under fire for stating she wasn’t a feminist. She corrected that in an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying, “Look at me. I bleed feminism. I get equal pay to my male costars on a big show, I have my own home, I’m as independent as you could possibly be.” That was before she met Cook, but based on their living arrangements, it seems Kaley Cuoco still has quite an independent streak going.

This isn’t the first time Cuoco has married someone that shared a passion with her, either. Her first husband was tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Before she got serious about acting as a profession, she was a nationally ranked amateur tennis player. Her first marriage didn’t work out, but she comes into this one with more experience and in a much better place. She probably wished the tabloid would leave her and Cook alone, however,

The Tabloids Won’t Stop

In October, Life & Style alleged Cuoco and Cook were divorcing. The questionable outlet quoted a supposed “source” as saying, “One of the reasons why Kaley doesn’t live with Karl is because they clash over just about everything,” the source told the outlet. “They have very different personalities.” The story was completely bogus. Gossip Cop debunked the story and nothing has changed in the last few months, though the couple are still not living together. Some might say that could be the secret to a healthy marriage!