Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook ‘Clash’ Under Quarantine?

Are Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook arguing in quarantine? One tabloid claims the couple, who moved in together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are at each other’s throats. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Kaley and Karl Clash Under Quarantine’

The National Enquirer reports Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are not living comfortably in their shared home. An insider says, “Kaley and Karl are putting a brave face on things, but behind the scenes, it’s been miserable.” Despite getting married in 2018, the two didn’t move in together until they’d completed building their dream home, but a source tells the outlet that the two wouldn’t have minded living separately for a longer period of time.

An insider said the couple “put this off for so long because they both love their own space, and spending 24 hours together has been suffocating.” Cuoco and Cook are having a really difficult time adjusting to the new living situation. A source says “it raised eyebrows when Karl and Kaley didn’t move in together after getting married… now that they have, people hope it doesn’t finish them.”

They’re Doing Fine

This story came out in April when Cuoco and Cook first moved in together. It’s pretty common for couples to have some growing pains when moving in together, but that didn’t happen with the Flight Attendant star and Cook. The two had always planned to live together, so COVID-19 just moved that timeline up a bit. They’ve adjusted to living together with flying colors.

Cuoco opened up about the forced move on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She said, “It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.” Judging by Instagram, the two are still doing great almost a year later. This story was obviously made-up to capitalize on the two moving in together.

Other Silly Stories

This tabloid ran an almost identical story about Cuoco and Cook fighting in quarantine, only it added some drama about wanting kids. As we’ve pointed out, the two have already adjusted to their new life and everything is fine. Gossip Cop also busted the Enquirer in 2018 when it claimed Cuoco was pregnant. Every few years this tabloid tries to jump-start pregnancy rumors, but it’s yet to be correct.

In a really silly story, this tabloid reported that Cuoco was flirting with Johnny Galecki following his break-up with Alaina Meyer. Just because they dated on the Big Bang Theory does not mean she’s going to get a divorce for him now. This tabloid clearly has no legitimate insight into Cuoco’s life.

