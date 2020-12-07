Kaley Cuoco Fighting With Husband Karl Cook Over Having Kids?

Kaley Cuoco and her equestrian husband, Karl Cook moved in together just as coronavirus quarantines started to get into full swing, but insiders say that there's trouble brewing between the two over the idea of kids. Gossip Cop investigates.
"Two's A Crowd For Quarantined Kaley & Karl!" declared the National Enquirer. The outlet said that the two were "feeling cramped in quarantine," and it had Cuoco seriously thinking about her future family.
"Kaley is 34 and she knows the dangers of waiting too long to have a child — but she also realizes that once you have a baby, things are a LOT more permanent!" an anonymous insider "close to the couple" revealed to the Enquirer. The source also told the magazine that Cuoco "wants to be sure she can spend the rest of her life with Karl," and that she "fears having a kid now may be more than they can handle."
The tabloid then pointed to its previous reporting about how the couple "have been clashing in coronavirus confinement" after they "finally moved in" their home together — the two had been "living separately for two years following their 2018 marriage," the outlet noted. "All of their friends seem to have kids or are starting families and they just want to enjoy each other for a while before they turn the dynamic upside down with a baby," the gossipy friend concluded. "They're a million miles away from starting a family!" The tabloid, on the other hand, simply declared that the "clashing couple can't even think about a baby now."
This rumor is all over the place, and it seems like the tabloid and its source can't agree on whether or not Cuoco and Cook are even happy or not. First, it says that Cuoco can't stop thinking about starting a family and that she and her husband have been struggling to stand each other while in lockdown, then the "insider" argues that they just want to enjoy each other right now. It certainly looks like the tabloid just wants to throw shade at the couple for not following societal expectations of a couple since they didn't immediately move in together and get pregnant.
Yes, the two lived in their own places, but they both chose to do so while they were building their dream home. While COVID-19 accelerated their plans, looking at their absurdly gorgeous home — seriously, they set up a massive Christmas tree together that puts most holiday decor to shame — it's hard to argue that they made the wrong choice. To merely say that they stayed apart for two years is misleading at best. The magazine simply left it as, "The pair stayed apart after marrying," so we don't have a lot of faith in a rumor that relies on such sketchy tactics.
More importantly, this tabloid is behind the times. Kaley Cuoco isn't struggling with whether or not she loves Cook enough to spend the rest of her life with him or whether or not she could have kids with him. She knew the answers to those questions when she married him two years ago. As she told Entertainment Tonight when she was asked about children shortly after the wedding, “I’m not quite there yet but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids. But I’m a worker bee right now – kind of my career is my focus and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we’re meant to have children.”
She's in no rush to put her career on hold, but should she decide to have a baby, she has her husband. It's an inherently personal decision, but it's not one hinging on whether or not she actually cares for her spouse because of made-up fights. Considering how all-out Cook went for her recent birthday, things look better than ever for the couple. While the tabloid tries to cast doubt on their parenting abilities, the couple seems to be taking great care of their multitudes of four-legged children.
Funnily enough, the tabloid's insistence that she isn't close to ready to have a kid goes directly against its 2018 article from shortly after her and Cook's engagement that said she was already pregnant. Of course, that story was completely wrong, but the Enquirer didn't even bother to mention it in this latest piece of gossip. The infamous outlet is clearly the one struggling to keep its act together in this world of quarantines, not Cuoco and her husband.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
