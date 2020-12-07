Kaley Cuoco Fighting With Husband Karl Cook Over Having Kids?

Kaley Cuoco And Karl Cook Love Each Other

This rumor is all over the place, and it seems like the tabloid and its source can't agree on whether or not Cuoco and Cook are even happy or not. First, it says that Cuoco can't stop thinking about starting a family and that she and her husband have been struggling to stand each other while in lockdown, then the "insider" argues that they just want to enjoy each other right now. It certainly looks like the tabloid just wants to throw shade at the couple for not following societal expectations of a couple since they didn't immediately move in together and get pregnant.