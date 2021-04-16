Kaley Cuoco ‘At War’ With Husband Karl Cook?

According to one tabloid, Kaley Cuoco’s marriage to Karl Cook was a ticking time bomb last year. Gossip Cop revisits the story to shed light on the truth.

Kaley Cuoco Waging War

Woman’s Day alleged that Cuoco and Cook were at war after selling their LA home, despite the fact they had recently moved into a new Hidden Hills mansion together. The story claimed that although the Big Bang Theory star was self-isolating with Cook and pets, they had been fighting like cats and dogs. A sketchy source claimed, “Everyone’s convinced she’s fast-tracked this sale because she’s looking for an escape pad in New York, far away from their new marital home in LA as possible.” Interesting, then, that she’d purchase a new mansion in California if she wanted to escape to New York. But apparently, “It’s typical of Kaley to have an exit strategy the moment she’s carried over the threshold by some poor chump,” an insider continued.

Additional sources corroborated that Cuoco and Cook’s marriage wasn’t all roses, even though they looked chummy on social media. “This marriage is a ticking time bomb. Moving in together is only going to set it off,” an insider adds. Well if that wasn’t the most bogus thing that’s ever been said. They dated for years and built the home knowing that they’d share it, so it’s not exactly like the arrangement came with any surprises.

The Real Report

So, basically, this entire narrative was make-believe. In fact, when the pandemic lockdown started, the actress couldn’t stop posting photos and videos of her and hubby on Instagram. They clearly weren’t fighting like cats and dogs, nor were they a ticking time bomb about to explode. This tabloid simply has no real insight into their marriage.

Additionally, the article twisted the narrative that Kaley Cuoco was trying to escape to New York. In 2019, Cuoco told People, a much more reliable outlet, that while she and husband weren’t living under the same roof while she filmed in New York, they would be very soon once their dream house in Hidden Hills was built. In the rest of the interview, Cuoco gushes about how in love she and Cook are and how well they got along even if they didn’t live together.

Kaley Cuoco Rumors

Since even before the couple officially wed, the tabloids have tried to pit them against each other. Life & Style ran a headline claiming their decision not to live together indicated bad news for the two. Obviously Cuoco refuted this, as is evident in her interview with People mentioned above. Star also reported that Cook was feeling ignored because of the actress’ busy filming schedule, hinting that their relationship was completely unbalanced. These tabloids have a long history of acting like non-celebrities don’t know what they’re singing up for when marrying an actor or actress. Hilariously, in 2017, even before an engagement was confirmed, OK! purported that Cuoco was choosing love over money by not having Cook sign a prenup. The entire article was preemptive and completely made up, just like this previous headline.

Gossip Cop assures readers that the only thing the tabloids really know about this marriage are that Cuoco is an actress and Cook is an equestrian. Indeed, they appear to be one of Hollywood’s power couples and not two people who rushed into a doomsday disaster of a marriage or living situation.

