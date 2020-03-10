Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki’s Relationship: What We Know

By Elyse Johnson |

Even though Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are no longer an item, there’s no bad blood between them. The two were best known for their on-screen romance during their time on The Big Bang Theory, but they kept their real-life relationship very private. While their characters, Leonard and Penny, entered a will-they-won’t-they relationship before marrying in season nine, Cuoco and Galecki moved on with their lives.

Cuoco is married to equestrian Karl Cook; Galecki has been in a relationship with Alaina Meyer since 2018 and has a daughter with her. We couldn’t help but wonder what happened between these two while the cameras weren’t rolling, so here’s a summary of what we found.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Short-Lived Romance

Cuoco and Galecki secretly dated from 2007 to 2009. Apparently, no one knew of their relationship until Cuoco came clean to CBS Watch! in 2010. “It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it,” she said. The actress continued, “It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together. We were so protective of ourselves and the show and didn’t want anything to ruin that. … We knew how to keep it deep inside and never bring it on that set, ever.”

In 2015, Kaley Cuoco spoke more on working with her ex-boyfriend and how there wasn’t any awkwardness between them. At the time, Cuoco had just divorced ex-husband Ryan Sweeting and said that her former husband and Johnny Galecki were on good terms, too. “Well, we dated, like, five years ago, so I think we both moved on,” Cuoco said. She added, “Johnny is actually one of my best friends. It’s a situation that ended well. I understand sometimes it doesn’t. It could have gone horrible.”

The two remain the best of friends

The actress also dispelled any rumors that Johnny Galecki was somehow involved in the divorce between herself and Sweeting. Kaley Cuoco shared a picture of herself with Galecki with the caption, “So sorry to disappoint, but no home wreckers or secret flings going on here. Me and [Johnny Galecki] are just the best of buds — Leonard and Penny will just have to suffice!”the actress wrote.

Johnny Galecki has also said nothing but sweet things about his former girlfriend. The actor attended Kaley Cuoco’s wedding to Cook and posted a touching picture on his Instagram. “Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife [Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook]whose words brought us all to tears last night,” Galecki captioned under the black and white photo of himself with Cuoco.

So it seems there can be friendships after relationships! We certainly hope these two remain very good friends for years to come.