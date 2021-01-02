Did Kaitlin Bennett Really Poop Her Pants At A Frat Party? The Truth About The Wild Rumor

If you've never heard of Kaitlin Bennett, you might be better off for it. But for the rest of us who are familiar with the "Kent State Gun Girl," it is imperative that we get to the bottom of an obscene rumor about her college days. For almost two years, people have claimed that the libertarian gun-rights activist defecated on herself at a Kent State frat party. Find out how the Kaitlin Bennet poop story started and whether or not there's any truth to it.
Kaitlin Bennett, 25, is a gun-rights activist and controversial social media personality. She first received national attention in 2018 when she open-carried an AR-10 at Ohio's Kent State to celebrate her graduation.
"Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus," Bennett tweeted after earning her degree in biology. "I should have been able to do so as a student — especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus."
Bennett has attempted to build a brand off of her attention-seeking antics. On her YouTube channel Liberty Hangout, she boasts that she is "the most hated conservative woman on the internet." Her videos often involve confronting liberals in man-on-the-street style interviews. Titles range from "The Government Doesn't Want You to Get a Haircut" to "Dems Embrace COMMUNISM."
But her public appearances have been known to stir up heated responses. In February 2020, she arrived at Ohio University to question students about President's Day. Hundreds of protesters greeted Bennett, and she was forced to make a hasty exit.
Bennett is unapologetic about her extremist and attention-seeking views. Samantha Sucre, a first-year OU student, told Rolling Stone she asked Bennett about a tweet in which she identified herself as a "proud woman of color." Bennett, who is white, replied, "If I can change my gender, I can change my race."
In April 2020, Bennett married boyfriend Justin Moldow in a Catholic ceremony, despite the fact that critics on social media seemed to point out that a Covid-era wedding was irresponsible.
However, that was nothing compared to other charges that critics have lobbed at Bennett. One particularly humiliating accusation has followed her for a few years now.
In February 2019, KFC of Barstool Sports published a vicious blog post that claimed Bennett ("the single most insufferable girl on the planet") pooped her pants at a college party. The rumor exploded like wildfire and was used as ammo against Bennett wherever she went. Check out this compilation of clips in which she's confronted by numerous critics:
Twitter users also jumped into the fray to take their shots at Bennett. "Hear me out: a pin the tail on the donkey game but instead it’s Pin the Poop on Kaitlin Bennett," said one user. "Turning Kaitlin Bennett from Gun Girl to Poop Girl is my favorite thing that’s ever happened on the internet," added another.
The Kaitlin Bennett poop rumors were supported by a viral photo that's too graphic for us to post. It depicts a young woman laying face down in her own excrement.
While no one can verify it's Bennett, she curiously hasn't worked hard to deny the charge. While filming one of her own Liberty Hangout videos, she approached a student who asked if the rumor was true. Instead of shutting it down, she replied, "Why are you talking about that?"
At the end of the day, no one can be certain that this was a real, regrettable moment for Bennett or a fabricated hoax intended to damage her reputation. But given the photo, the speed at which the rumor spread, and Bennett's attempt to minimize (rather than fight) the accusation, it's entirely possible that it could have happened.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.