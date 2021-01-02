Did Kaitlin Bennett Really Poop Her Pants At A Frat Party? The Truth About The Wild Rumor

If you've never heard of Kaitlin Bennett, you might be better off for it. But for the rest of us who are familiar with the "Kent State Gun Girl," it is imperative that we get to the bottom of an obscene rumor about her college days. For almost two years, people have claimed that the libertarian gun-rights activist defecated on herself at a Kent State frat party. Find out how the Kaitlin Bennet poop story started and whether or not there's any truth to it.