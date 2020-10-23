Kaia Gerber's Friends Warning Her To Slow Down With Jacob Elordi?

Is Jacob Elordi A Bad Boy?

"Jacob’s bad-boy reputation is catching up with him,” the source spills, noting his “fast flings” with his costars, Zendaya and Joey King. The actor was speculated to be in a relationship with Zendaya after the two were spotted out earlier this year, though this wasn't confirmed by either star. Elordi and King dated in 2017 after starring in the film, The Kissing Booth, but split in 2018. OK! reports Gerger has gotten “swept up” in her romance with Elordi, even though the anonymous source contends he isn’t “interested in settling down.”