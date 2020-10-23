Kaia Gerber's Friends Warning Her To Slow Down With Jacob Elordi?

Are Kaia Gerber’s friends suggesting she "pump the brakes" on her budding romance with Jacob Elordi? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK! Kaia Gerber’s growing romance with Jacob Elordi is “doomed.” The tabloid insists the model is falling fast for the Euphoria actor, but her “besties” don’t approve. An unnamed insider tells the magazine Gerber’s friends fear she’s headed for heartbreak with her new beau who has earned a “love’em-leav’em” reputation in Hollywood.
"Jacob’s bad-boy reputation is catching up with him,” the source spills, noting his “fast flings” with his costars, Zendaya and Joey King. The actor was speculated to be in a relationship with Zendaya after the two were spotted out earlier this year, though this wasn't confirmed by either star. Elordi and King dated in 2017 after starring in the film, The Kissing Booth, but split in 2018. OK! reports Gerger has gotten “swept up” in her romance with Elordi, even though the anonymous source contends he isn’t “interested in settling down.”
“Her friends feel she needs to take more caution,” adds the insider. But, the tabloid suggests the model is “letting her hormones and heart walk into this,” mentioning her fling with comedian Pete Davidson.
The timing of Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi’s relationship might seem a bit rushed, but that doesn’t mean the romance is “doomed.” Gossip Cop can’t speak for the model’s friends, but we can prove that this narrative has been recycled before. Last November, Life & Style reported Gerber’s friends were concerned she was moving too fast with Pete Davidson. OK! is simply rehashing a similar trope, which is what most tabloids do.
It’s hard to trust the story from OK! when the tabloid has been unreliable before. Last month, Gossip Cop busted the publication for claiming Gerber was still hung up on Cara Delevingne. Gossip Cop explained that Delevingne and Gerber have never been in a romantic relationship, making the entire narrative false. She's not hung up on someone she's never been in love with, obviously.
Last August, OK! purported Cindy Crawford was refusing to let her Gerber launch a makeup line. The notion Crawford would forbid her daughter from pursuing anything was too far-fetched to believe. We checked with a rep for Crawford for clarification on the matter and was told the article was untrue.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.