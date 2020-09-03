Kaia Gerber Wishes Herself A Happy Birthday In Her Birthday Suit

Kaia Gerber certainly grabbed the internet’s attention with a nude photo from a recent photoshoot for Vogue Japan. The supermodel daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford turns 19 today and she is turning heads on Instagram. In the nude photo, Gerber looks remarkably like her mom.
For Gerber, 18 was quite a year. She had a whirlwind romance with SNL star Pete Davidson at the end of 2019 and this year has been the subject of a number of phony reports from the tabloids attaching her to Cara Delevingne. Delevingne and Gerber were spotted snuggling at a Black Lives Matter protest earlier this summer and while the two are very good friends, Gossip Cop has dispelled the notion the two models are an item.
Kaia Gerber’s famous mother, Cindy Crawford, also took to Instagram with a throwback photo of Gerber as a child, wishing her only daughter a happy birthday. Crawford has also been dragged into bogus tabloid stories about Gerber, especially when it comes to Davidson.
Her father, Rande Gerber, followed suit and wished his daughter a happy birthday on Instagram, but it’ll be Kaia’s that gets the most likes, Gossip Cop suspects.
In fact, Instagram stories far and wide have wished Gerber a happy birthday, though some of the photos were notably less racey. Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber both sent wishes, and Presley Gerber, Kaia's big brother posted a very cute photo of the two models when they were little kids.
So from Gossip Cop to Kaia Gerber, happy birthday!