Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elrodi Calt It Quits?

Gossip Cop's Take On The Story

Gossip Cop is questioning the tabloid’s validity of this story. The only proof the magazine offers that Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber may have broken up is the fact that they haven’t been seen out together recently. While this is a bit concerning, it’s not enough to assume the two aren’t dating anymore. Yes, Elordi has a very busy career. The Australian actor is returning for the second season of the HBO drama, Euphoria, and just wrapped filming the Netflix-movie, The Kissing Booth 3. Gerber also has an equally demanding career, she is a model after all.