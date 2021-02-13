Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elrodi Calt It Quits?

A tabloid is reporting that Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi may have ended their romance. Gossip Cop has taken a look at the story. Here’s what we know.
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi haven’t been seen together in public since December, which is prompting Life & Style to allege the couple may have gone their separate ways. The pair sparked romance rumors when they were seen five months ago eating together. The couple then made their Instagram debut when the model shared photos of the two as Elvis & Priscila Presley.
According to a source, Gerber and Elordi “just grew apart” adding “well, one of them more than the other.” “Jacob initiated the split. He’s very serious about acting, and while he loves Kaia, it was moving way too fast,” says the insider. The magazine notes the model, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, equally fell “hard and fast” for the actor.
Gerber invited Elordi to join her and her parents on a trip to Cabo weeks after the pair were first spotted together. “Cindy loved Jacob for Kaia,” discloses to the tabloid's insider. “But,” the source continues, “she agreed with him. Her daughter’s still a teenager and shouldn’t be locked down in a relationship.”
Gossip Cop is questioning the tabloid’s validity of this story. The only proof the magazine offers that Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber may have broken up is the fact that they haven’t been seen out together recently. While this is a bit concerning, it’s not enough to assume the two aren’t dating anymore. Yes, Elordi has a very busy career. The Australian actor is returning for the second season of the HBO drama, Euphoria, and just wrapped filming the Netflix-movie, The Kissing Booth 3. Gerber also has an equally demanding career, she is a model after all.
Additionally, the tabloids have jumped the gun and purported couples have split because they weren’t seen together. before We don’t know what goes behind closed doors, but we think it’s safe to say until their actual confirmation, it’s best not to assume. Plus, Life & Style isn’t the most reliable outlet when it comes to Gerber or Elordi. Months ago, the magazine claimed Elori had dumped Zendaya for Gerber, which Gossip Cop clarified wasn’t what happened.
Back when Gerber was dating SNL star Pete Davidson, the magazine alleged friends of the model had urged her to slow the relationship down. Gossip Cop busted the phony report at the time.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.