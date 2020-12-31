Top Kaia Gerber Story Of 2020: Dating Cara Delevingne

Supermodels Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne are very close friends. They’ve been spotted holding hands and even got matching tattoos, so tabloids love running stories saying the two are romantically involved. Gossip Cop is taking a second look at tabloids' report of a possible romance between the models.
This whole narrative started when Delevigne, who had just ended her relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, and Gerber, who had just ended her relationship with Pete Davidson, were spotted together at a Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles. The two were hugging, and tabloids immediately took notice.
Heat claimed the two “set tongues wagging that they’re more than BFFs.” Their body language suggested that “their friendship had blossomed into romance.” The tabloid still acknowledged that the two “might just be very good friends,’ which just shows you how much confidence the tabloid has in its alleged sources.
The two were not dating though. The protest was attended by hundreds so standing closely was more out of necessity than anything else. A rep for Gerber told Gossip Cop, “There is no truth to [the story] whatsoever.” This was hardly the final time tabloids erroneously said the two were dating.
Both Gerber and Delevingne got tattoos on their feet reading “soulmate.” The pun caught the attention of Heat, who quickly said they were two models in love. An insider said “Kaia is wise beyond her years,” and Delevingne has “really connected with her as a friend as well as a lover.” The tattoos meant they would be “together forever.” Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out that, well, it’s a pun. Delevingne has “bacon” and “made in England” tattooed on her feet as well, so it’s really not as serious as this tabloid is making it out to be. It’s a jokey tattoo amongst two close friends.
Gerber’s mother Cindy Crawford was, according to Woman’s Day in July, worried about her daughter dating Delevingne. A source said, “She has no problem with Kaia exploring her sexuality but of all people, why the most infamous party queen on the scene?” Apparently, “Cindy just doesn’t know what to do.”
Gossip Cop busted this story by point out, again, Delevingne and Gerber aren’t dating. If that wasn’t enough though, Crawford was spotted getting dinner with the two models around the same time. Since Crawford clearly had no beef with Delevingne, the story was false.
