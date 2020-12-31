Top Kaia Gerber Story Of 2020: Dating Cara Delevingne

Matching Tattoos To Demonstrate Love

Both Gerber and Delevingne got tattoos on their feet reading “soulmate.” The pun caught the attention of Heat, who quickly said they were two models in love. An insider said “Kaia is wise beyond her years,” and Delevingne has “really connected with her as a friend as well as a lover.” The tattoos meant they would be “together forever.” Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out that, well, it’s a pun. Delevingne has “bacon” and “made in England” tattooed on her feet as well, so it’s really not as serious as this tabloid is making it out to be. It’s a jokey tattoo amongst two close friends.