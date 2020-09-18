Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne 'In Love' And Committed To Each Other With Matching Tattoos?

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber are both coming off high-profile break-ups with Ashley Benson and Pete Davidson respectively. The two have been romantically linked in the tabloids before. Now, one report claims the two have gotten matching tattoos to express their love. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Heat, Gerber has made waves on Instagram once again with photographic proof of true love. Delevingne and Gerber got matching tattoos as if to say “we’re in love.” A “Hollywood insider” says told the tabloid “Kaia is wise beyond her years,” but she doesn’t have too much dating experience because “she’s very choosy and quite shy.” Delevingne has “really connected with her as a friend as well as a lover.”
The two have apparently been dating since Benson and Delevingne broke up mid-pandemic. The couple even has the blessing of Cindy Crawford, Gerber’s mother. “Cindy is so pleased to see Kaia so settled and she’s impressed by Cara.” Gerber and Delevingne are supposedly quite the happy couple, and the matching tattoos could mean they will be “together forever.”
Delevingne and Gerber have indeed gotten matching tattoos of the pun “solemate" on the soles of their feet. This is not an expression of love, it’s a pun. Delevingne has dozens of tattoos, including the word “bacon.” This isn’t some grand romantic gesture — it’s just a fun, punny joke between good friends. The outlet is trying to turn a post from an Instagram story into something more.
We have seen loads of speculation about Gerber’s romantic life. The latest report was that she was spotted holding hands with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. She has not publicly confirmed this, and Gossip Cop hasn’t been able to independently verify it either, but it is certainly more likely than this Cara Delevingne narrative.
Gossip Cop has busted this tabloid once before saying Delevingne and Gerber’s “friendship had blossomed into romance.” That article came out after the two were spotted physically close to one another at a protest. It seems like Heat just publishes another story about these two whenever they spend time together. They’re besties, but not lovers.
In other bogus relationship news, this tabloid claimed Jennifer Garner was dating Bradley Cooper to get back at Ben Affleck. Like Gerber and Delevingne, the Cooper and Garner were photographed together. Heat said they were more than friends even though they are not.
Gerber’s ex Pete Davidson was said to be moving in with Kate Beckinsale. Beckinsale and Davidson did share a short-lived romance, but it never got so far as living together. The tabloid simply made it all up, just as it’s making up the romance between Gerber and Delevingne.
