Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne 'In Love' And Committed To Each Other With Matching Tattoos?

Kaia Gerber And Cara Delevingne Are ‘Solemates’

According to Heat, Gerber has made waves on Instagram once again with photographic proof of true love. Delevingne and Gerber got matching tattoos as if to say “we’re in love.” A “Hollywood insider” says told the tabloid “Kaia is wise beyond her years,” but she doesn’t have too much dating experience because “she’s very choosy and quite shy.” Delevingne has “really connected with her as a friend as well as a lover.”