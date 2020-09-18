Kacey Musgraves Reported Calling Off Divorce From Ruston Kelly

Sorry, These Songbirds Aren't Reuniting After All

Unfortunately, the tabloid spoke too soon with this tale. TMZ reported Wednesday that Kacey Musgrave and Ruston Kelly have reached a divorce settlement. According to the detailed report, there is a valid prenup and the two have put their home on the market and split the proceeds, with most going to Musgraves It’s also worth mentioning that Star, which is an affiliate of OK!, ran the same narrative and used similar quotes, it is obviously equally false.