Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Mariah Riddlesprigger and her boyfriend, Giannis Antetokounmpo, at an event. Celebrities Mariah Riddlesprigger: What We Know About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Girlfriend

Mariah Riddlesprigger is NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend. Riddlesprigger is also the mother of Antetokounmpo's son, Liam.

 by Jane Andrews
NBA Youngboy with his son, Kacey Alexander Gaulden, in the music video "Kacey Talk". Celebrities Kacey Alexander Gaulden: Everything We Know About NBA YoungBoy’s Son

Kacey Alexander Gaulden is one of seven children of hip hop star NBA Youngboy. Kacey was born on February 13, 2019 and his mother is Jania Meshell (Bania).

 by Deb Taylor
William H. Macy on the right, looking serious, walking with Felicity Huffman out of a courthouse. Uncategorized Reports Claim William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman Having Marriage Problems Post-Prison

Felicity Huffman‘s legal troubles have calmed down since her release from prison, but is her marriage to William H. Macy suffering? Many tabloids would have you believe just that. Gossip Cop knows that there’s always more to the story, so let’s take a look.  Calling It Quits After Jail Stint?  Since Felicity Huffman’s part in her college admissions scandal […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Heidi Klum wears a silver dress against a black background News Heidi Klum’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Poolside Snap

Heidi Klum’s oldest daughter is her spitting image in a new Instagram photo the supermodel recently uploaded. At 16 years old, Helene Samuel is the oldest of Klum’s four children and this latest photo proves she’s growing up to look exactly like her mom.  Heidi Klum Has Her Own Mini-Me! This mother-daughter duo couldn’t be […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Kacey Alexander Gaulden: Everything We Know About NBA YoungBoy’s Son

D
Deb Taylor
5:27 pm, March 23, 2021
NBA Youngboy with his son, Kacey Alexander Gaulden, in the music video "Kacey Talk".
(Atlantic Records)

Look out Kulture Kiari and Asahd Khaled—Kacey Alexander Gaulden is making a play for the title of “Cutest Kid” in Hip Hop. NBA YoungBoy’s son seems to be part of a chaotic home life, but a deeper look reveals that the darling 2-year-old is surrounded by love. Find out what we know about the rapper’s child, as well as his unusual (and sometimes very messy) family.

Who Is Kacey Alexander Gaulden?

Kacey Alexander Gaulden was born on February 13, 2019. His father, rapper NBA YoungBoy, was the third most-streamed artist in 2020 (coming in right behind Drake and Juice WRLD). His mother is a social media influencer named Jania Meshell. Check out Kacey this cute Instagram post from his mother:

Kacey Alexander Gaulden is the fifth of seven children. That’s right—NBA YoungBoy is only 21, but he has a lot of mouths to feed. In July 2020, he provided a headcount in an Instagram Live video.

“Aye look, I got four little boys, right?” he tells his viewers. “Matter fact one of they birthday today. I got four little boys and I got one daughter, her name is Armani. I got one daughter on the way though, I got one daughter that was born, y’all gotta stop that weird sh-t.”

Kacey Alexander Gaulden Appeared In One Of NBA YoungBoy’s Music Videos

Baby mama drama aside, NBA YoungBoy has love and affection for his children. NBA Youngboy’s Son, Kacey, is included in the music video for his 2020 single “Kacey Talk.”

“Quarter million chain, quarter-million car, I know how to get it, poker in my momma house, million-dollar business, I ain’t never turn it down, me and Kacey in this b—h…” he raps in the track. Check out the music video to see the little boy make his music video debut:

Kacey’s Biological Mother Is Jania Meshell

Hopefully, Kacey Alexander Gaulden will grow up shielded from his parents’ never-ending drama. You see, NBA YoungBoy has a bit of a messy history with his multiple baby mamas. Never mind the fact that he fathered two children with two separate women within days of each other, or that his current girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather, was once arrested for stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

In November 2019, NBA YoungBoy agreed to a plea deal with the Ware County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia. The rapper pled guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence after he was caught on camera assaulting Kacey’s mom. In return, prosecutors dropped their original charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Unfortunately, Meshell didn’t want to press charges. “We resolved the case as best we could without her cooperation,” said Ware County D.A., George Barnhill.

The aftermath of the break-up wasn’t pretty, either. In 2019, NBA YoungBoy released “Truth About Herpes,” a diss track aimed at Kasey’s mom.

Meshell hit back with a series of tweets. (Some of which have since been deleted.) “I didn’t give NOBODY SH-T!” she tweeted. “This lying sh-t getting OUT OF HAND and I’m sick of it. Anything for SALES I’m over it I DO NOT HAVE SH-T… I said it out of love playing along but nah f–k that it was all a lie. Once I drop these papers stop talking to me bye.”

Meshell now says she prefers to rise above the drama. “I feel like a lot of people don’t wanna work with me because they feel like I’m problematic, they feel like I’m drama,” she said in a 2019 interview with DJ Small Eyez. “So I think that they try to stay away from me when in reality I’m nothing like that.”

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.