Kacey Alexander Gaulden: Everything We Know About NBA YoungBoy’s Son

Look out Kulture Kiari and Asahd Khaled—Kacey Alexander Gaulden is making a play for the title of “Cutest Kid” in Hip Hop. NBA YoungBoy’s son seems to be part of a chaotic home life, but a deeper look reveals that the darling 2-year-old is surrounded by love. Find out what we know about the rapper’s child, as well as his unusual (and sometimes very messy) family.

Who Is Kacey Alexander Gaulden?

Kacey Alexander Gaulden was born on February 13, 2019. His father, rapper NBA YoungBoy, was the third most-streamed artist in 2020 (coming in right behind Drake and Juice WRLD). His mother is a social media influencer named Jania Meshell. Check out Kacey this cute Instagram post from his mother:

Kacey Alexander Gaulden is the fifth of seven children. That’s right—NBA YoungBoy is only 21, but he has a lot of mouths to feed. In July 2020, he provided a headcount in an Instagram Live video.

“Aye look, I got four little boys, right?” he tells his viewers. “Matter fact one of they birthday today. I got four little boys and I got one daughter, her name is Armani. I got one daughter on the way though, I got one daughter that was born, y’all gotta stop that weird sh-t.”

Kacey Alexander Gaulden Appeared In One Of NBA YoungBoy’s Music Videos

Baby mama drama aside, NBA YoungBoy has love and affection for his children. NBA Youngboy’s Son, Kacey, is included in the music video for his 2020 single “Kacey Talk.”

“Quarter million chain, quarter-million car, I know how to get it, poker in my momma house, million-dollar business, I ain’t never turn it down, me and Kacey in this b—h…” he raps in the track. Check out the music video to see the little boy make his music video debut:

Kacey’s Biological Mother Is Jania Meshell

Hopefully, Kacey Alexander Gaulden will grow up shielded from his parents’ never-ending drama. You see, NBA YoungBoy has a bit of a messy history with his multiple baby mamas. Never mind the fact that he fathered two children with two separate women within days of each other, or that his current girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather, was once arrested for stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

In November 2019, NBA YoungBoy agreed to a plea deal with the Ware County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia. The rapper pled guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence after he was caught on camera assaulting Kacey’s mom. In return, prosecutors dropped their original charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Unfortunately, Meshell didn’t want to press charges. “We resolved the case as best we could without her cooperation,” said Ware County D.A., George Barnhill.

The aftermath of the break-up wasn’t pretty, either. In 2019, NBA YoungBoy released “Truth About Herpes,” a diss track aimed at Kasey’s mom.

Meshell hit back with a series of tweets. (Some of which have since been deleted.) “I didn’t give NOBODY SH-T!” she tweeted. “This lying sh-t getting OUT OF HAND and I’m sick of it. Anything for SALES I’m over it I DO NOT HAVE SH-T… I said it out of love playing along but nah f–k that it was all a lie. Once I drop these papers stop talking to me bye.”

Meshell now says she prefers to rise above the drama. “I feel like a lot of people don’t wanna work with me because they feel like I’m problematic, they feel like I’m drama,” she said in a 2019 interview with DJ Small Eyez. “So I think that they try to stay away from me when in reality I’m nothing like that.”