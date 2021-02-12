Justin Timberlake Responds To Backlash

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake added before getting more specific and apologizing directly to both Jackson and Spears “because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.” In conclusion, he wrote, “I can do better and I will do better,” and he pledged to take full “accountability” for his past actions. Fans of the singer are already applauding him for stepping up and apologizing, though Spears and Jackson have yet to respond. The situation is still developing, so their reactions may still be forthcoming.