Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel On Verge Of $250 Million Divorce Over His Flirting With Other Women?

Is Justin Timberlake worrying Jessica Biel by flirting with other women? That’s what plenty of reports have been suggesting. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Jessica Biel Worried About Justin Timberlake’s Relationship With Anna Kendrick?

Last year, Life & Style reported that Jessica Biel didn’t want her husband, Justin Timberlake, “out late or partying” with his Trolls co-star, Anna Kendrick. The accusation came after Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, during a night out in New Orleans. An insider told the tabloid that during the Trolls promo tour, “Jessica made it clear that she expects Justin to be on his best behavior,” or else his “marriage would be over for good.”

Despite the publication’s insistence, Biel was not expressing concern about Timberlake spending time with Kendrick. While the New Orleans incident did draw plenty of media attention, it doesn’t seem to have jeopardized their marriage, and the couple is doing just fine. The report failed to provide a convincing case for why Biel would be worried about Timberlake and Kendrick.

Timberlake’s Mistake Turns To $250 Million Divorce?

Then, Star latched onto Timberlake’s flirty slip-up in New Orleans, claiming the incident left Biel “devastated.” According to the article, Biel was fed-up and ready to leave Timberlake for good. “It doesn’t matter if Justin and Alisha weren’t caught kissing, this is still cheating. Jessica won’t forgive him,” spilled the tabloid’s alleged “inside source.” The insider continued, insisting that “this is the final straw,” and the couple’s eight-year long marriage was over.

Obviously, this report is a total work of fiction. Over a year has passed since the extremely dramatized incident in New Orleans, and the parents of two are still very much together. No divorce followed this tabloid’s story, and Biel and Timberlake appear to be doing just fine. Additionally, they are often seen posting affectionate notes to one another on Instagram.

Jessica Biel Upset With Justin Timberlake For Flirting With Britney Spears?

According to a report from the National Enquirer, Biel was “livid” over “horndog” Timberlake’s online interaction with ex Britney Spears. Last year, Spears posted a video of herself dancing to Timberlake’s song “Filthy” with the caption, “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago… but hey the man is a genius. Great song JT.” Then, Timberlake responded with a series of laughing-crying emojis, and that was that. But of course, the tabloid referred back to the New Orleans incident, implying that Timberlake just couldn’t control himself. An insider explained, “Jessica is livid and has told Justin enough is enough!”

But, of course, there was no truth to the report. Timberlake and Spears are not in each other’s lives at all. The interaction was blown way out of proportion, but it’s obvious Biel has absolutely nothing to worry about between Timberlake and Spears. Besides, if Spears was sentimental about the interaction, it doesn’t show. In the time since, she actually deleted the original post.

Jessica Biel Forbids Justin Timberlake From Going Out?

More recently, OK! reported that Biel has made it clear to Timberlake that she expects him to “keep the partying in check.” Of course, the magazine referred back to the New Orleans incident, insisting that, ever since then, Timberlake has been on a tight leash. An insider explained, “Jessica is fine with the occasional boys’ night out, as long as it’s not a boozy affair with women making eyes at Justin and giving him cause for temptation.”

Obviously, there was no truth to this story either. The magazine’s entire story was a reach, claiming Biel was making demands of Timberlake for seemingly no reason. These reports only go to show how far the tabloids will take even the smallest of hiccups in a famous couple’s relationship.

