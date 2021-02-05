Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'Marriage On The Brink'?

365 days ago one tabloid claimed Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were cruising toward a divorce. If the described split was going to happen then it would have happened by now. Gossip Cop is taking a look back to see how everything unfolded.
In November 2019, Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright while filming in New Orleans. He apologized on Instagram for what he called “a strong lapse in judgment” which he said was caused by a night of regrettable heavy drinking. This incident sparked a wave of tabloid stories, including this one from Star claiming Biel and Timberlake's marriage was “on the brink.”
A source said, “There's talk Justin and Jessica are going to divorce.” The two had both met with attorneys and “had a meeting about what would happen with all their assets if they divorced." Another source said, “They'd need a miracle to establish the connection and trust they once shared."
Gossip Cop busted this story at the time because Biel and Timberlake simply were not looking into a divorce. The two appeared on the red carpet together for the premiere of Biel’s TV series The Sinner around the same time. People noted that the two were “inseparable inside the screening and at the premiere's afterparty,’ so this divorce story was completely made-up.
Biel and Timberlake are still together one year later, so obviously, this story was false. Biel recently made an Instagram post celebrating the “Sexyback” singer on his fortieth birthday.
The couple also welcomed a [new baby named Phineas](https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/18/entertainment/justin-timberlake-baby-scli-intl/index.html#:~:text=(CNN). Good for them! Contrary to the tabloid’s report, their family only continues to grow and get stronger.
A month after this story, Star claimed the two were heading toward a $250 million divorce. The story was more of the same regarding the incident with Wainwright, and it too was completely false. When the couple welcomed their second child, this tabloid tried to reverse course and say the two were happier than ever, but Gossip Cop noted that the two were never really in jeopardy, to begin with.
Palmer has finally come out, so tabloids are taking the opportunity to rehash this incident with Wainwright all over again. New Idea recently claimed Biel was “not cool with” Timberlake doing press with Wainwright, but Biel is an actress herself and understands this comes with the territory. Plus, Zoom interviews aren’t exactly intimate. This story just won’t go away even if Biel and Timberlake have long since put it behind them.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
