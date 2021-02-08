Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Marriage Falling Apart After Marriage Counseling Fails?

In 2019, Justin Timberlake set the rumor mill ablaze after being caught in a scandal that also shook his marriage to Jessica Biel. Last year, a tabloid claimed that the couple was divorcing after attending marriage counseling. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story.
In 2020, Life & Style alleged that Timberlake and Biel were splitting up after a failed attempt at marriage counseling. For those who may not remember, Timberlake was seen holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alicia Wainwright. According to the tabloid, the 7th Heaven actress no longer trusted her husband. "They were putting on a united front and they're in therapy,” an insider revealed, but then added, “things weren’t good, and no one knew if it was going to work out."
Gossip Cop corrected the story when it came out. Though Justin Timberlake’s interaction with his costar wasn’t exactly appropriate to some, the singer publicly apologized for his behavior. As of late, Timberlake and Jessica Biel have more important things to celebrate. The couple welcomed a second son, Phineas, which the singer confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The spouses are also parents to 5-year-old Silas. “He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful,” the actor revealed.
Days ago, Biel took to social media to honor her husband on his 40th birthday in a sweet post. “There's no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with. I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love,” the actress wrote in the caption.
Simply put, all is well in the Timberlake-Biel household. However, this wasn’t the first time Life & Style made allegations about their pair’s marriage. Last year, the same outlet asserted that Biel freaked out over Timberlake spending time with Trolls co-star Anna Kendrick. Gossip Cop ran the report by a source close to the couple, who confirmed the story was pure nonsense.
A separate outlet, Star, also reported around the same time that Biel and Timberlake were meeting with divorce lawyers. Gossip Cop debunked the article and explained that Biel and Timberlake were not breaking up, and the pair were, and still are, in a good place. With all the phony rumors Gossip Cop busted about the spouses, it’s evident the tabloids have no insight on the couple.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
