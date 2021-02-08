Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Marriage Falling Apart After Marriage Counseling Fails?

The Truth Behind Justin And Jessica's Marriage

Gossip Cop corrected the story when it came out. Though Justin Timberlake’s interaction with his costar wasn’t exactly appropriate to some, the singer publicly apologized for his behavior. As of late, Timberlake and Jessica Biel have more important things to celebrate. The couple welcomed a second son, Phineas, which the singer confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The spouses are also parents to 5-year-old Silas. “He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful,” the actor revealed.