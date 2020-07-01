Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Headed For $250 Million Divorce?

Was Jessica Biel threatening to divorce Justin Timberlake and come after his $250 million fortune in revenge for his night out with his Palmers co-star Alisha Wainwright? A major tabloid made that claim about six months ago when the news of that infamous night out broke. Gossip Cop took our time investigating this rumor and came to our own conclusion.
Biel was fed up with Timberlake after his inappropriate behavior with his costar in New Orleans, which was why sources supposedly informed Star that a divorce was soon to be in the works. “Rumors of Justin’s alleged infidelity have plagued their marriage since the beginning,” the tabloid insisted. Now, after Timberlake was caught engaging in flirty behavior with Alisha Wainwright on video, a so-called “insider” told the outlet Biel was ready to give her husband “his walking papers.
“It doesn’t matter that Justin and Alisha weren’t caught kissing — this is still cheating. Jessica won’t forgive him,” the insider added. “This is the final straw.” Jessica Biel had a choice to make, whether or not to stay with Timberlake. The often-debunked publication’s source believed they knew what The Sinner actress was going to choose. “Justin’s apologizing for what he did, and Jessica’s forced to make the decision of a lifetime. But I know her and she won’t stay with him.” A bold, if foolish, prediction.
This split was supposedly a long time coming, even before Timberlake’s self-admitted lapse of judgement. The spouses “have been arguing for months,” the tattler snitched. More allegations of infidelity were behind these arguments, the tabloid insinuated. As a result, Biel was supposedly finally done with her husband and was determined to hit him where it hurt the most: his wallet.
“Jessica’s obviously really mad and she’s threatening to take Justin to the cleaners!” the snitch exclaimed before concluding, “A breakup is inevitable. Or it should be, anyway. Justin was sloppy and she should’ve known better. This is the final nail in the coffin." Of course, not a bit of this story was true.
Obviously, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake never divorced over the incident involving Wainwright. By all reputable accounts, Biel was certainly not pleased by her husband’s behavior that night, but she has clearly accepted his apology and moved on. Tons of tabloids jumped on this scandal when it first went down and made dire predictions about the future of the spouses’ marriage, but not one prediction has yet to come true. That’s because these tabloids were just making the entire thing up, making everything seem as dramatic as possible, in order to attract readers. As long as these outlets have a so-called “source” feeding them “information” about celebrities, there will continue to be totally fabricated tales.
Gossip Cop has come across plenty of these false stories, particularly stories about the state of Timberlake’s marriage to Biel following what happened in New Orleans. We came across so many of these types of stories, we compiled them into an article of their own. These tabloids never learn.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.