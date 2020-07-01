Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Headed For $250 Million Divorce?

Obviously, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake never divorced over the incident involving Wainwright. By all reputable accounts, Biel was certainly not pleased by her husband’s behavior that night, but she has clearly accepted his apology and moved on. Tons of tabloids jumped on this scandal when it first went down and made dire predictions about the future of the spouses’ marriage, but not one prediction has yet to come true. That’s because these tabloids were just making the entire thing up, making everything seem as dramatic as possible, in order to attract readers. As long as these outlets have a so-called “source” feeding them “information” about celebrities, there will continue to be totally fabricated tales.