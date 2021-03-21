Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Headed For $250 Million Divorce?

In 2019, Justin Timberlake set the rumor mill ablaze when he was caught holding hands with his costar, Alisha Wainwright. Last year, a tabloid claimed that the encounter damaged his marriage to Jessica Biel, and the actress wanted to leave him. Gossip Cop is looking back on the story and where the couple stands today.

Jessica Biel Was ‘Fed Up’ With Justin Timberlake?

In 2020, Star reported that Timberlake and Biel were headed for a $250 million divorce after allegations arose accusing the pop singer of being unfaithful. The magazine alleged Biel was devastated after Timberlake’s flirty moment with his Palmer co-star. A source tattled that Biel was fed up with her husband and was ready to walk away. “It didn’t matter if Justin and Alisha weren’t caught kissing, this is still cheating. Jessica won’t forgive him,” revealed the insider, adding, that that was the “final straw.”

The tipster continued that even though The Sinner actress was through with Timberlake, the former NSYNC member wasn’t ready to give up on their marriage. “Justin’s apologizing for what he did, and Jessica’s forced to make the decision of a lifetime. But I know her, and she won’t stay with him,” the insider insisted.

The Truth Behind Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake’s Relationship

Despite the controversy surrounding Justin Timberlake’s inappropriate interaction; Jessica Biel didn’t divorce her husband. At the time, Gossip Cop found evidence showing that the spouses were still very much together. After the scandal made headlines, Timberlake wrote a public apology to Biel. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” the singer stated in his Instagram post.

Jessica & Justin Have Moved On

The couple, who wed in 2012, has since moved on from the incident. Earlier this year, Timberlake confirmed that he and Biel secretly welcomed their second son, Phineas, during the COVID-19 lockdown. So, whoever that source was, clearly didn’t know the actress at all. It didn’t surprise Gossip Cop that Star was once again was incorrect about the couple splitting up. Around the same time, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for alleging that Timberlake and Biel were meeting with divorce lawyers.

The magazine was debunked by us for also claiming that Biel and Timberlake argued over having a second child. Since the pair are still together and just had another baby, this should show that the outlet has no real insight into the couple’s personal lives.