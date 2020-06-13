Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Got Closer To Divorce Than They Let On?

As far as the claim that Biel and Timberlake had met with lawyers to discuss what options Biel would have in the case of a divorce, Gossip Cop has already seen that rumor — and busted it — in the past. Sure, Biel and Timberlake are probably working on their marriage. This tabloid, which is mostly reputable, really doesn’t do itself any favors by publishing unverified, untrustworthy sources who, by their own admission, didn’t have direct knowledge of the events that they spoke on. Multiple tabloids have reported about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s alleged marital problems following the scandal, but none of them get it right. Timberlake and Biel have made it very clear that they’re both willing to put the incident behind them and move forward. Too bad these tabloids can’t do the same.