Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Got Closer To Divorce Than They Let On?

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel putting on a happy face despite their secret marriage problems? One tabloid claimed that this was the case a few months back. Gossip Cop took our time investigating this story and came to our own conclusion.
A few months after Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel after being caught engaging in flirty behavior with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, Us Weekly reported that the couple were “living a lie” on the cover of their magazine. Biel and Timberlake made a few public appearances after the scandalous night in New Orleans where “insiders” said Timberlake was incredibly attentive towards his wife of eight years.
“He kept making sure she had everything she needed,” an insider said of Timberlake’s behavior at the February 3 premiere of The Sinner, which Biel executive produces. “It was her night to celebrate and he was being very supportive.” Despite those outward signs of contentedness between spouses, sources who spoke to the outlet were convinced that Biel and Timberlake were simply putting on an act. One “insider” even told the magazines that “the pair may be past the point of no return.”
Another told the outlet, “Friends say things aren’t as good as they seem.” Wait, so this so-called “source” didn’t even hear this information straight from the source? They heard it secondhand from some “friends” who remained nameless. That seems totally trustworthy. The source then insisted that this was “just the latest in a pattern of inappropriate behavior” from Timberlake.
The outlet makes no mention of the other incidents where Timberlake has displayed similar “inappropriate behavior,” but the source continued, “Justin’s done this before, and Jessica doesn’t want to live in fear. Things are still bumpy, and friends don’t think they’ll last.” It’s gotten so “bumpy,” in fact, that at one point the couple met with their lawyers to see “what things would look like for Jessica if they divorced.” Gossip Cop dove in and investigated this tale and discovered that it was overly exaggerated.
Though things were most likely a bit tense after the New Orleans incident, Timberlake has held firm that nothing happened between himself and Wainwright. The most intimate thing they did that night was hold hands. Though Biel likely didn’t appreciate her husband acting that way with another woman, sources close to the actress told People, a more reliable outlet, “Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her. What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”
As far as the claim that Biel and Timberlake had met with lawyers to discuss what options Biel would have in the case of a divorce, Gossip Cop has already seen that rumor — and busted it — in the past. Sure, Biel and Timberlake are probably working on their marriage. This tabloid, which is mostly reputable, really doesn’t do itself any favors by publishing unverified, untrustworthy sources who, by their own admission, didn’t have direct knowledge of the events that they spoke on. Multiple tabloids have reported about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s alleged marital problems following the scandal, but none of them get it right. Timberlake and Biel have made it very clear that they’re both willing to put the incident behind them and move forward. Too bad these tabloids can’t do the same.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.