Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Fighting Ahead Of ‘Palmer’ Release?

Were Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake “bickering” and at odds over the release of the film Palmer? Timberlake caused scandal while the movie was in production thanks to his flirty behavior with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright, and Biel was apparently worried about the two reconnecting during promotional interviews for their film. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumors and can share our findings.

Turmoil In The Relationship

“Justin & Jessica’s New Turmoil” screamed the headline out of a recent edition of Star. The outlet reported that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s fragile peace had evaporated in the days leading up to the premiere of Palmer on Apple TV+. Ironically, the magazine insisted that the couple were “bracing for a new round of headlines about Justin’s bad-boy behavior” and the prospect of rehashing Timberlake’s 2019 scandal was causing tensions in their marriage.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel “Bickering Big Time?”

Adding to the supposed strife facing the spouses were the promotional interviews for Palmer Timberlake would have to do alongside Alisha Wainwright, the woman Timberlake spent a flirtatious evening with while the film was in production. Even though the interviews would take place via Zoom, meaning Wainwright and Timberlake wouldn’t even be in physical proximity to one another, it still was “not cool with Jessica at all,” a so-called “industry insider” told the tabloid.

Although Timberlake issued a public apology to his wife of eight years for his “strong lapse in judgement,” the film’s release has still brought Biel back to a “bad time” in their marriage. “Palmer coming out is bringing that pain and insecurity back,” the source insisted, adding, “The bickering between Justin and Jessica is setting in again, big time.”

Gossip Cop’s Got Serious Doubts

Is there anything less sincere than a tabloid wringing its hands over the idea of “headlines” dishing about Justin Timberlake’s ill-advised night with Alisha Wainwright? Obviously, the incident was troubling, and no one was more upset about it than Timberlake and Jessica Biel. That being said, the couple were determined to move forward together and leave the indiscretion behind them. The only ones still obsessing over it are the tabloids, who clearly are not above using any and every flimsy excuse possible to rehash the situation.

This tabloid has a history of rehashing this specific controversy and using it to insist that the pair’s marriage is falling apart. Gossip Cop busted Star several times over the last year for pushing the bogus narrative that Timberlake and Biel were headed for divorce over the incident. The outlet even went so far as to report that the two were about to become embroiled in a $250 million divorce battle as a result of the indiscretion, but these claims were simply untrue. Biel and Timberlake remain committed to one another and their family, despite the tabloids’ assertions to the contrary.

More From Gossip Cop

Justin Timberlake Responds To Backlash

Did Justin Timberlake Really Cheat On Jessica Biel?

Jessica Biel ‘Livid’ Over Justin Timberlake ‘Flirting’ With Britney Spears?