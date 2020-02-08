Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Divorcing After Failed Marriage Counseling?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel headed for divorce after failed marriage counseling? That’s one rumor being pushed in the pages of a tabloid this week. But Gossip Cop is here to debunk it – it’s completely false.

Life & Style published an article this week claiming that the much-beloved star couple are discussing divorce after a failed attempt at marriage counseling. The magazine purports to have “exclusively” learned from a mysterious source that “Jessica no longer trusts him” after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright last November. “They’re putting on a united front and they’re in therapy,” the source continues, but adds that “things aren’t good, and no one knows if it’s going to work out.”

Despite what this seemingly nonexistent insider says, Gossip Cop can confirm that the rumor is false. We checked in with a reliable source close to the situation, who dismissed the whole story as “absolutely not true.” Timberlake’s overly friendly interaction with Wainwright did spark some controversy last year, but the star apologized for his behavior in an Instagram post in December. He stated that he was now “focused on being the best husband and father” he could be. Last month, Entertainment Tonight also reported that the couple was “in a very good place” after the controversy. Earlier this week, in fact, Timberlake supported Biel at the season 3 premiere of The Sinner in Los Angeles. Life & Style’s claims about therapy and divorce proceedings are entirely contradicted by real evidence.

Being as public a couple as they are, Gossip Cop has had to debunk many rumors about Timberlake and Biel, even before the controversy with Wainwright. In 2018, the National Enquirer claimed the two were headed for couple’s counseling to save their marriage. Gossip Cop found that story to be as false then as it is now. In September 2019, In Touch alleged the couple was struggling due to Timberlake being too focused on his career. And Earlier this week, Star spread the rumor that the two were meeting with divorce lawyers. Gossip Cop found all of these stories and more to be totally fictitious. Biel and Timberlake’s status as a Hollywood power couple simply makes them frequent targets.

Besides – let’s pretend, for a second, that Life & Style’s suspiciously knowledgeable tipster actually exists, or that anything they report is actually true. What kind of a person would divulge private information of this kind on the personal lives of people close to them? Just think how terrible Timberlake and Biel’s friends would have to be to go running to the tabloids upon hearing about their struggles in therapy. That alone feels beyond belief.